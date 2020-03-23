Medical Journal distinguishes the Basque public health system for its report for the analysis of multicriteria decision

The Health Technology Assessment Service, Osteba, from Basque Government Health Department and of BIOEF, has been distinguished by the specialized publication Medical Journal. Specifically, Osteba’s Report for the Analysis of Multicriteria Decision has been chosen as one of the Best Ideas of 2019 by Diario Médico in the Digital Health and Technology category.

This report constitutes a proposal for the development of the analysis of ethical, organizational, legal, social, environmental and other domainsthat is, the non-core domains in the reports of the agencies and units for the evaluation of health technologies that allow responding to decision-making models MCDA.

The awards of Medical Journal recognize the work of professionals, institutions and companies that have contributed to improving the medicine and the healthcare throughout 2019.

The award has been collected in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona by Juan Carlos Bayón, first author of the report. Two other technicians from Osteba and the current director of Organizational Innovation and Management Basque Foundation for Health Innovation and Research –BIOEF-, an instrument created by the Department of Health to promote innovation and research in the health system of the Basque Country.

About Osteba

The Health Technology Assessment Service, Osteba, belonging to the Department of Health and BIOEF, was established in autumn 1992 and its objective is to promote the appropriate use of Health Technologies in terms of safety, effectiveness, accessibility and equity, providing the necessary information to decision making.

Multicriteria Decision Analysis (MCDA) is a set of methods that makes it easier to take into account different criteria for decision making in different sectors. In this way, it is a unique tool for making decisions that can systematically incorporate, in addition to the costs and benefits of health innovations, other areas such as ethical, organizational, legal or social aspects.