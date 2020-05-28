May 27, 2020 | 5:19 pm

From January to April this year, the medical device manufacturing industry had a gross absorption of 26,336 square meters (m2) in Mexico, which meant an increase of 20.32% compared to the same period in 2019.

The medical industry is a sector that is consolidated mainly in the north of the country, only from January 2018 to April this year has it demanded more than 250,000 m2 of profitable net area in the industrial real estate market, according to information from the portal of real estate analysis Datoz.

The transactions that were completed until April of this year were carried out in markets such as Monterrey, Reynosa and Nuevo Laredo where the Medline company absorbed almost 20,000 m2 in two industrial warehouses in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Medline arrived in Mexico in 2018 and leased more than 55,000 m2 in Mexicali, being the largest transaction to date. In 2019, that corridor absorbed 15,000 m2.

Another of the relevant markets is Tijuana, where at least 48 companies are located in the area that demanded 50,000 m2 last year, according to Datoz.

In addition, the Tijuana municipal government reported in April that demand for thermometers and fan manufacturing grew 150% and 1,000%, respectively.

COVID-19 drives demand

According to the Mexican Association of Innovative Industries of Medical Devices (AMID), the crisis caused by COVID-19 increased the demand for masks, gloves, masks, ventilators, oximeters and even diagnostic tests.

“As is the situation in Europe and in the United States, of course we have seen a significant increase in that, and we are working with all companies to adapt and increase as much as possible our product offerings to be able to meet such large demand,” said Fernando Oliveros. , president of the Mexican Association of Innovative Industries of Medical Devices (AMID) to the . agency in an interview.

The Mexican medical device industry is worth $ 4.90 million, represents 1.57% of total manufacturing, and has grown 7.9% in the past decade, AMID reported based on a study conducted with KPMG.