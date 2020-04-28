The Santa Catarina Football Federation (FCF) intends to resume the dispute of the State Championship on May 16, supported by a care protocol for Covid-19 that arouses questions among doctors who have been working to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The entity awaits a response from the local government on the release of the return to training for the next few days by relying on a booklet that presents information criticized by infectologists and contrary to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

First State to loosen rules of isolation, Santa Catarina also intends to be one of the first places to return with football. To this end, the FCF released last week a medical guide of protective suggestions for the resumption of team activities. The goal is to have the teams back to training on May 1st, Friday. The 27-page material was produced by Avaí’s medical director, orthopedist Luis Fernando Funchal, with the help of infectologist Valter Rotolo Araújo. The full text is here.

O state sought out four doctors from different regions of Brazil and asked for an evaluation on the guide. Professionals heard asked not to be identified so as not to create professional conflict. Three of them are infectologists and the other works in the field of occupational medicine with the creation of a care protocol for large companies. In their opinion, the return of football is still early and some of the procedures suggested by the FCF are insufficient to guarantee safety.

Two points of the material were the most criticized by doctors. In one of the excerpts, the guide explains that the risk of exposure to the virus “is low for most people, mainly sportsmen”. The information was reported by an infectious disease specialist. “An athlete can be infected and transmit the disease in the same way,” commented the doctor, who also works as a university professor at a federal institution.

In another excerpt, the FCF guide mentions the routine of testing the players to monitor possible cases of the disease and states that those who are recovered “will be immunized and will not need to repeat the tests”. However, last Saturday the World Health Organization (WHO) explained that it has no evidence that cases of patients recovered from covid-19 are immune to the disease.

The FCF protocol recommends a series of precautions in training, such as distance in the locker room, use of masks and care for each player to use a single ball in the work. The guide also includes a specific section on the application of continuous tests on players. The doctors heard by the state they praise the intention, but affirm that this does not guarantee security. “Serial tests show dubious and sometimes inconclusive results depending on the sensitivity of the organism and how long after contagion the sampling was carried out”, commented an infectologist, who has more than 20 years of experience.

DOCUMENT CAN BE CHANGED

The two doctors responsible for the FCF protocol state that the material is just a package of suggestions and admit the possibility of making changes to the text if necessary. The state government received the guide last week and is expected to say in the next few days whether to release the teams’ return.

“We are not the ones who will decide when the football championship will start. This is up to the public health agencies”, said infectologist Valter Rotolo Araújo, who participated in the preparation of the guide. The doctor, however, said that who had more participation in the content was the Avaí orthopedist, Luis Fernando Funchal. “My participation was more as an advisor in details of testing and prevention”, he added.

Author of the guide, Funchal is one of the creators of the national medical protocol of clubs that is under discussion at CBF and defended the material. “I assure you that it was not an irresponsible document. It was done within a lot of study and based on works published in Europe,” he told the state. The orthopedist has worked at Avaí for 22 years and said that having a medical specialty other than infectious diseases does not take away his credential to produce the guide.

Funchal stated that if athletes are infected by the coronavirus they would have no complications as they enjoy good athletic conditions. The Avaí doctor explained that information brought by WHO about the risk of a new contagion, even for those who have already recovered from the disease, was revealed after the publication of the document.

“At the time of writing the document, this type of positioning (from WHO, regarding previous contagion is not a complete guarantee of immunization) did not exist,” he said. Funchal stated that the information brought by WHO is still debatable within existing medical studies.

