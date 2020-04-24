The Federal Council of Medicine divided the opinion of doctors in determining on Thursday the permission to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to patients with mild cases of covid-19. The organization recognizes that there is still no scientific proof of treatment, but says that the release occurs due to the exceptionality of the pandemic.

THE Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases said he did not comment on ongoing studies, but said that his clarification note issued at the end of March, in which he said the use of chloroquine for critically ill patients was “understandable”, but expressed “concern” that a treatment could cause more harm than benefits. It does not indicate preventive use or for “non-critical” cases.

Antonio Carlos Lopes, president of Brazilian Society of Clinical Medicine, already defended chloroquine, combined with anticoagulant, in the beginning of treatment against covid-19 and praises the decision. “What counts in the doctor’s life is experience. I have been using chloroquine for 40 years for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, malaria, among others and I have never had any side effects”, he says, who reinforces the need for a medical prescription to treat patients.

For Antonio Carlos, it is essential that chloroquine is used in the treatment for covid-19 always with a medical prescription and only after the first symptoms. “The drug has the potential to destroy the invading agent, but not to regenerate the lung, for example. And it should be applied right at the first symptoms of the disease associated with Zinc, Azytromycin and the use of anticoagulants – perhaps even Aspirin – as part of the treatment. It is urgent to emphasize that chloroquine cannot be used as a form of prevention, much less as self-medication, “he wrote on his Facebook page.

Irma de Godoy, president of Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology, leaves the decision for prescription in the hands of doctors. “There is not enough scientific information to recommend the routine use of chloroquine or any other form of treatment. The doctor who assists the patient is free to prescribe what he considers most appropriate, knowing all the limitations.”

The Brazilian Association of Intensive Care Medicine updated on April 17 the recommendations for approaching covid-19 in intensive care. The content, 77 pages. reports that tests are being carried out on the use of these drugs in the treatment of coronavirus and reports that “the benefit of the use of chloroquine / hydroxychloroquine in severely covid-19 patients is uncertain.”

The Brazilian Society of Rheumatology warns that the most common side reactions due to the use of the drug are related to the gastrointestinal tract, such as abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Ocular, cardiac, neurological and skin toxicity may occur.

