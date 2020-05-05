RIO – At two percentage points from the total occupancy of their ICU beds in the public network of the city of Rio de Janeiro, medical authorities in Rio de Janeiro are beginning to set criteria for the queue of intensive care vacancies in the state. The Regional Council of Medicine meets this Tuesday, 5, to possibly approve the recommendation of its Technical Chamber of Intensivism to professionals facing the pandemic of the covid-19.

Without the force of a Cremerj resolution, the document will guide doctors on the parameters for sending patients to ICUs. At the same time, the State Department of Health (SES) is also discussing with entities a protocol with a similar objective. With the explosion of cases, the document will be able to guide who, in state hospitals, will receive intensive care to fight for life – and who will not have that chance.

“Cremerj does not participate in Sofia’s choices,” said the agency’s president, Sylvio Provenzano, in an allusion to the film in which a mother has to choose between her children. “Health is a citizen’s right and a duty of the State. But, having no vacancy, the secretariat will have to prioritize.” He believes that the recommendations of Cremerj and the protocol of the Secretariat of Health should have many similarities, because they will be based on clinical criteria already known, and the council and the secretariat maintain collaboration.

By the end of Monday afternoon, 363 people contaminated or suspected of contamination by covid-19 were waiting for beds in ICUs in Rio, according to the State Health Secretariat. , in Leblon (south of Rio) and at the Regional Hospital Zilda Arns, in Volta Redonda (south of Rio de Janeiro). In these units, the numbers are increasingly tight. The capacity at Zilda Arns reached 85% in the ward and 86% in the ICU, according to the secretary. In the field hospital there are 60 inpatients – 42 in ICU beds. In the capital, occupation reached 98% of ICU beds and 91% of infirmary beds.

It is in this scenario of increasing difficulty that Cremerj will launch recommendations (therefore, not mandatory) to professionals. Provenzano hopes that they will work as a “pocketbook” to guide less experienced doctors – recently graduated or with few years of experience – or from other specialties, such as orthopedists and gynecologists, involved in fighting the pandemic. The recommended criteria, he said, “are in medical books.” They should include blood pressure, blood oxygenation, breathing effort. Depending on the readings, they will recommend that patients go to the ICU line.

“It is not deciding who goes first, who goes second. Everyone who needs to go has to go. What will be the criteria for putting the patient on the list?” Asked Provenzano, explaining the purpose of the recommendation.

The clinical condition of some organs, such as lungs and heart, should also be included in the evaluation to be recommended by Cremer, according to the Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA). It is a score used for ICU patients, who are evaluated from the respiratory, cardiovascular, hepatic, renal, neurological and coagulation points of view. According to Provenzano, “these are international criteria, used by intensive care societies”.

Secretary

By note, the Department of Health confirmed that it has discussed a document with guidance to health professionals on the use of ICUs in the fight against covid-19. The discussion has been carried out jointly with bodies such as the National Academy of Palliative Care / Regional Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology / Rio de Janeiro Section, Rio de Janeiro Intensive Care Society (SOTIERJ) and Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF ). SES also stated that it had a discussion on the matter with Cremerj and that it was analyzing protocols used in Spain and the United States.

A version of the SES document, which circulated last week, pointed out, as criteria for occupying ICU beds, the functioning of organs according to SOFA; pre-existing diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension; age; and the order of request. It would be at a disadvantage who had worse organ evaluation results, had some previous chronic illness and was older, in addition to having been admitted after other patients.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG), Carlos André Uehara, stated that, in the previous document, age would be only a tiebreaker criterion, not part of the general assessment. He stated that it is necessary to look at the entire clinical condition of the patient, not how old he is, to make medical decisions. He recalled that, in Italy, in the covid-19 crisis, due to lack of vacancies, the elderly aged 80 were initially excluded – afterwards, the cut-off age was lowered to 70 years. “Our position is that age should not be a criterion for anything,” he said. / Collaborated Fábio Grellet

