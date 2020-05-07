The different Nicaraguan Medical Associations came together to support the position of the 236 health professionals who asked the government of Daniel Ortega take concrete actions to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The brief statement, signed with the logos of the 21 associations, expresses “full support” for all the medical signatories who have suffered retaliation and dismissal “simply by following the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization and the international medical societies, all with the aim of reducing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country. “

Also Read: For the second time this week, Minsa does not provide a report on the situation of Covid-19 in Nicaragua

On May 1, 236 health professionals sued the government for massive tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus (name of the virus that causes Covid-19) at the public and private levels, and demanded that it be “transparent the pertinent data on the evolution of the epidemic in accordance with international epidemiological standards, using technical and clear language ”.

They also called for a contingency plan for the public health emergency, where measures of social distancing, quarantine, isolation and the prohibition of mass meetings are implemented.

This Tuesday, May 5, the Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMN) also showed its support for the group of doctors, and he provided his ethical, moral and legal support for his colleagues. “Despite the pressures and threats, we will continue to demand responses and support our union for the exercise of their rights,” said the UMN.

The 21 signatory associations are:

Nicaraguan Medical Association (AMN)

Nicaraguan Association of Anesthesiology and Reanimation (ANARE).

Nicaraguan Association of General Surgery (ANCG.

Nicaraguan Association of Infectology (ANI).

Nicaraguan Mastology Association (AMASNIC).

Nicaraguan Association of Pneumology (ANINE).

Nicaraguan Society of Ophthalmology.

Nicaraguan Oncology Association (ANICO).

Association of Otorhinolaryngology of Nicaragua.

Nicaraguan Society of Pediatrics.

Nicaraguan Psychiatric Association (ANP).

Nicaraguan Urological Association.

Maternal Fetal Society of Nicaragua.

Nicaraguan Association of Rheumatology.

Nicaraguan Society of General Medicine (SONIMEG).

Nicaraguan Association for the Study and Treatment of Pain (ANETD).

Association of Pancreas Liver and Biliary Tracts of Nicaragua (AHPBN).

Nicaraguan Association of Climacteric and Menopause (ANCYM).

Nicaraguan Association of Plastic Surgery (SNCP).

Nicaraguan Association of Radiology and Imaging (ANRI).

Nicaraguan Chamber of Neurological Sciences.