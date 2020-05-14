Mexico City.- In support of the community in the context of the global health crisis by COVID-19, the Law School of La Salle University announced that it will provide free legal support and advice to those who require it due to the pandemic.

The Pro Bono Office of the La Salle University brings together the talent of professors and students of its Law School, serving an average of 400 cases per year, increasing its number of services by more than 300% since 2018.

It is in view of the current situation that Mexico is going through as a result of the pandemic that the Pro Bono Office of the La Salle University decided to boost this support in legal matters to the entire community that requests it.

Through a statement La Salle indicated that all those who are affected in any situation can go to request support, however, they are mainly cases in the workplace, which have been occurring more frequently in the framework of the Current situation.

Among the possible injustices are:

Unfair dismissal

It is a situation that has been raised too much in this quarantine, which is regulated in article 48 of the Federal Labor Law and seeks to protect the worker.

Decrease in salary

If a salary reduction has been unilaterally produced in this quarantine period, this is contrary to Mexican law and is regulated in article 83 of the Federal Labor Law.

Pandemic rest

Many workers who have sent them home due to the current situation, were made to sign a document in which they accepted the rest, but without pay, this is completely illegal and is found in articles 72 and 73 of the Law. Federal Labor Law.

A must-take vacation

Workers are free to choose the vacation period they want, as long as the employer has been spoken to and notified, this in accordance with article 81 of the Federal Labor Law, but at no time can the employer compel you to take vacation on a specific date.

Denial of payment

The employer’s obligation to pay the salary mentioned in article 106 of the Federal Labor Law is not suspended, except in the cases and with the requirements established in the Federal Labor Law.

Force the worker to attend

Some jobs can be done remotely and remotely. If the employer forces the worker to attend the workplace with the health situation that occurs in the world, it violates the provisions of article 132, section XVII and XIX Bis, since this action risks their workers.

Make collections

Making or authorizing collections in establishments and workplaces, with the provisions of article 133 section VI, it is illegal for employers to carry out this activity, with the alleged justification of being able to keep the workplace afloat or to be able to pay for the necessary services such as cleaning, electricity, internet, water, etc.

Contract termination without liability for the worker

In the event that the employer does not comply with the preventive measures in case the health of the worker and his family is at risk, the worker may request the contractual termination without liability according to article 51 of the Federal Labor Law.

In addition, the firm continues to offer its regular services, following the due precautionary measures recommended by the federal government.

To request this free support you can contact via email

at despachoprobono@lasalle.mx with a copy to carmen.cobos@lasalle.mx.

Or by phone 5528998169, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..