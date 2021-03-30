MediaTek was the manufacturer that sold the most smartphone processors in 2020

Mediatek dominated the global mobile processor market in the last quarter of 2020, ahead of Qualcomm, with a market share of 27%.

The global market for mobile terminal processors has been controlled, for a few years now, by Qualcomm, but now it seems that the tables have turned and his greatest rival, MediaTek has managed to overcome it by becoming the manufacturer that sold the most processors last year.

Mediatek surpasses Qualcomm for the first time thanks to Xiaomi and OPPO

Thanks to a report published in Omdia we have learned that Qualcomm has been surpassed for the first time in history by MediaTek as the manufacturer that has sold the most mobile processors in a year, thanks to the data obtained throughout 2020.

MediaTek overtakes Qualcomm and it is thanks to cheap mobiles

Thus, last year MediaTek sold 351.8 million processors to different smartphone makers, compared to 238 million a year earlier, resulting in the Chinese chipmaker reaching a market share of 27.2% compared to 17.2% obtained in 2019.

If we segment these figures by mobile manufacturers, the Chinese giant Xiaomi is Mediatek’s largest customer, having acquired it 63.7 million processors for its terminals last year, a very high figure if we compare it with the 19.7 million chipset acquired in 2019.

In the second tier of buyers of MediaTek chips is the Chinese manufacturer OPPO which, if we combine its data with that of realme, has acquired a total of 83.2 million processors for the terminals of both brands.

The American manufacturer Qualcomm has been, until now, the complete dominator of the global mobile processor market, but the veto imposed by the United States government on Huawei, which prevented them from selling chipsets to the Chinese giant, has caused this has turned to Mediatek to provide them with processors for your terminals.

More MediaTek mobiles? Processor shortage could hurt Qualcomm, according to Chinese sources

The second reason that explains this success of MediaTek is that, in the midst of the pandemic, most users chose to buy low-end and medium-low end terminals, due to the unstable economic situation they were going through and these ranges of mobile devices They usually have chipsets from the Chinese manufacturer, due to their lower cost.

