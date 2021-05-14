MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G improves mid-range mobiles

MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G is the new mobile chipset of the Taiwanese firm and seeks raise the bar in performance and features of the mid-range smartphones.

With Qualcomm more focused on the high-end and with the big manufacturers like Apple and Samsung feeding on their own developments, MediaTek is a necessary supplier to offer this essential component to dozens of mobile or tablet manufacturers for the mid-range and entry.

The new development of MediaTek improvement in all sections to the current 800 series. It is manufactured in 6 nanometer technological processes and offers higher process and graphic performance; support for higher screen resolutions and refresh rates; latest technologies in connectivity including Wi-Fi 6 and of course the 5G with dual SIM, as well as the most advanced standards in RAM and storage that until now were only available for the high-end.

MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G, Key Features 2 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores. 6 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores. Mali-G68 MC4 graphics. Support for displays with FHD + resolution (2520 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rates, Digital Image Processor (ISP) with support for four cameras, sensors up to 108 MP and 4K HDR video recording. HDR10 + support and standard dynamic range converter to HDR MiraVision. Dual SIM support for 5G, 4G and 3G. Wi-Fi 6 2 × 2 MIMO. Bluetooth 5.2. Support for LPDDR5 memories and LPDDR4X compatibility. UFS 3.1 storage support and UFS 2.2 compatibility.

Good features, improved features and technological support for an SoC that will surely be used by dozens of manufacturers to power their new mid-range mobile phones and electronic tablets. Not all users can afford the high price of the high-end and this MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G aims to be key for this market range, including for the expected expansion of the new 5G networks. According to the Taiwanese company, it will be available in this second quarter.