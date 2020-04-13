AnTuTu, the famous platform of performance tests for mobile devices, is one of the most popular tools at present to know the most powerful Android phones of the moment; but it is not the only one, since it is also available GeekBench or 3DBench, among others. However, throughout the history of the smartphone industry there have been cases of cheating or alterations in these tests and it seems that recently AnandTech has caught Mediatek allegedly falsifying its benchmarks, but there is an explanation.

AnandTech has written an article accusing MediaTek of maximize the performance of its processors when the mobile detects a benchmark, something that the company itself has confirmed and wanted to explain. The outlet claims to have discovered that the processor manufacturer includes an XML file in its controller firmware dedicated to detecting benchmark applications and activate your peak performance during a performance test. For its part, MediaTek has issued a statement in support of its benchmarking practices, giving its opinion on these performance tests and explaining how they approach benchmarks.

“MediaTek follows accepted industry standards and is confident that the benchmarks accurately represent the capabilities of our chipsets. We work closely with global device manufacturers when it comes to testing and comparing devices with our chipsets, but ultimately, the brands have the flexibility to configure their own devices as they see fit. Of course, in real-world scenarios there are a multitude of factors that will determine the performance of the chipsets, “the manufacturer states in its statement.

MediaTek maximizes the performance of its processors when the mobile detects a benchmark

The manufacturer claims that its chipsets are “designed to optimize power and performance to provide the best possible user experience and maximize battery life. ” On the accusation of maximizing the performance of its processors when the mobile detects a benchmark, the company has stated the following: “We believe that showing the full capabilities of a chipset in benchmark tests is in line with the practices of other companies and it provides consumers with an accurate picture of device performance. ”

Thus, MediaTek defends itself claiming that raising processor performance during benchmark testing is a common industry measure. Even in the statement they assure that the smartphone manufacturers that use their processors, and that they are the ones that decide to incorporate them or not, are aware of firmware modifications to alter benchmark tests. The problem with all this is that using these modified numbers to compare them with another mobile phone that has not used a modification is not entirely ethical.

On the other hand, it is also important to highlight that benchmarks, the tests that are used to measure the power of a smartphone, are not completely reliable since they cannot demonstrate the general operation of a smartphone, they only show the maximum power point they can achieve.

