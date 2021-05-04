Mediaset, Vivendi and Fininvest agree to end their disputes

Rome, May 3 (EFE) .- The Italian groups linked to the Berlusconi family, the media group Mediaset and the financier Fininvest, together with the French media group Vivendi, have reached a global agreement to end their disputes and resign as many litigation and claims exist between them.

In a statement released tonight, Vivendi says it will support Mediaset’s international expansion and gives the green light to move its headquarters to the Netherlands. Both groups also agree to paralyze their free-to-air television disputes for five years.

For its part, Fininvest will propose at the Mediaset general meeting, scheduled for June, a dividend to shareholders of 0.30 euros per share, which Vivendi and Fininvest will support.

The French media group Vivendi agreed to sell 19.9 percent of Mediaset’s capital for five years through Simon Fiduciaria, while Fininvest will have the option to purchase the remaining unsold.

The joint statement indicates that Fininvest will acquire 5% of Mediaset from Vivendi at 2.7 euros per share, and the French group will continue to be a Mediaset shareholder with a 4.61 percent stake.

The global settlement between the three giants adds that Dailymotion, a subsidiary of Vivendi, will pay 26.3 million euros to cancel the copyright litigation with the Mediaset subsidiaries RTI and Medusa.

The closing of this conciliation agreement was set for July 22, concludes the tripartite announcement.

(c) EFE Agency