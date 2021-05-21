Mediaset shoots its potential to 66%. Is it time to buy?

Where to invest ?: Continuous market values, Ibex 35: Telefónica, Mediaset

JP Morgan sees 66% potential in Mediaset after raising the target price for its securities from 8.4 euros to 9.3 euros. From Reuters, the target price is somewhat lower, 6.45 euros, so the potential drops considerably to 15.18%.

Of the 17 firms that follow the value, 13 advise buying; 3, keep and 2, sell.

Reuters potential

However, Telefonica does not suffer the same fate. HSBC does not trust the potential of the telecommunications multinational, although it raises its price target. Unlike Deustche Bank and Independent Research, the British entity’s target price for the security is below Telefónica’s current listing price: four euros per share. This represents a negative potential of almost 3% for the entity chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete.

Even if Bankinter, for its part, revises its recommendation from neutral to buy and raises the target price from 4 to 4.4 euros for Telefónica titles.

The Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom (CMA) today announced its final approval of the 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica to combine Virgin Media and O2, the largest and most admired mobile platform in the country. company in a press release.

In this sense, Bankinter analysts emphasize that “Telefónica will receive between 5,500 and 5,800 million euros that it will use to reduce debt. It thus advances in the fulfillment of its strategic plan that provides for a reduction of financial debt by € 9,000 million in 2021 with the amounts to be received from the operations of O2, Telxius and Costa Rica With a Total Financial Debt of 50,420 million euros at the end of 2020, this amount represents a reduction of -18% and a DFN / EBITDA of 2.4x (vs. 3.1x in 2020) “.

The consensus of Reuters analysts sees a potential for the value of 9.48% and puts the target price at 4.53 euros per share. 31 analyst firms follow the value and 11 of them recommend buying; 16, keep and 4, sell.

Potential reuters

Ferrovial, for its part, increased its potential to 30% in the heat of the rise in the target price by Morgan Stanley to 31 euros per share. The consensus of Reuters analysts see a potential of 4% and 13 firms advise to buy; 6, keep and 5, sell.

The latest recommendation comes from the hand of UBS for Gestamp after raising the target price from 4.3 to 5.2 euros per share, which represents an upside potential of more than 15%, which is double that given by Reuters analysts: a 7.33%. Of the 16 analysis firms that follow the stock, 7 recommend buying; 8, keep and 1, sell.