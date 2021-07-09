Mediaset Games, the new Spanish studio with titles for PS4 and PS5

The well-known audiovisual group has just announced the creation of its own video game studio with the arrival of Mediaset Games, advancing the goal of producing original video games exploiting their film and television licenses, and currently confirming three titles in development for the PS4 and PS5 consoles, as well as the accession of other previously released games.

Starting with the new games, they are all being developed by the Madrid studio Gammera Nest (creators of Nubla) and co-produced with PlayStation Talents and the collaboration of the original authors of their eponymous films produced by the network.

Thus, for the moment the arrival of MalNazidos, a survival shooter with touches of strategy in which we will face numerous hordes of zombies set in the Spanish Civil War; Way down, an action, stealth and puzzle game based on the still unreleased film by Freddie Highmore, in which we must steal the Bank of Spain’s gold chamber; Y Tadeo Jones 3: Curse of the Mummy, a new adventure title based on the last film of the Spanish archaeologist in ancient Mexico.

On the other hand, as we already anticipated, they will also join the study other previously released games like Stand Up All Stars, the best-selling karaoke game of all time; as well as the previous installments of his animated films by Tadeo Jones or Catch the Flag.

But not only that, and it is that Mediaset Games itself has advanced since it has other projects in mind for the future, including some adaptations of the original in-house shows and contests, including its controversial reality shows. In addition, they do not rule out trying to create some new IPs of their own in the future.

In the same way, although at the moment all the games developed by Mediaset Games point to an exclusivity for Sony consoles, with a presence on both PS4 and PS5, the developer does not rule out an extension to other platforms such as mobile devices.