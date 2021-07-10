Mediaset fully enters the world of videogames

Mediaset Spain has announced that it is launching into the video game market with the creation of its own production company, “Mediaset Games”, with which it will open new formulas for the exploitation of its contents and export them to new screens such as those of video consoles, computers and mobile devices.

In addition, it is already preparing the launch of its first three titles based on the Telecinco Cinema films “Malnazidos”, “Way Down” and “Tadeo Jones 3: The Curse of the Mummy”, co-produced with PlayStation Talents, developed by Gammera Nest and which will be released for PS4 AND PS5.

“Malnazidos” is, according to Mediaset, one of its “most ambitious” film projects for 2021, an action-adventure film with a touch of fantasy genre set in the Spanish Civil War, which will arrive together with its official video game.

“The game will recreate the main characters and settings of the film and will develop the aesthetics of both the members of the two opposing sides – national and republican – as well as that of their common enemy, the zombies. The player will be able to take control of a character from the film, whom he will have to guide in different missions until he reaches the final objective: survival ”, adds the note.

With the “Way Dawn” video game the player will try to steal the Bank of Spain during the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa; and the starting point of “Tadeo Jones 3” will lead to the moment when Tadeo discovers an Egyptian mummy in Ancient Mexico and when he opens his sarcophagus it releases a curse that turns his friend Mummy, the dog Jeff and the parrot Belzoni into cursed beings.

The protagonist must travel around the world to save their lives in a game that is being developed by Gammera Nest, in close collaboration with the producers of the animation film.

Mediaset Games was born in the digital heart of the company, in order to reach the youngest audiences with the greatest commercial demand and with the endorsement of years of experience in growing its formats beyond the small and big screen .

It involves the creation of a new line of business that complements the universe of audiovisual entertainment created by Mediaset España in recent years, together with its linear television channels, digital platforms, its content distributor and its network of entertainment content production companies, cinema and series.

“Mediaset Games is the logical evolution to energize our constant concern to carry out a global exploitation of all brands and that they can jump from one screen to another depending on each type of audience, in this case focusing on the gaming sector”, says David Sanz Verjano, Director of Content for Digital TV at Mediaset Spain.