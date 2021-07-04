Mediaset and two more stocks that have managed to overcome resistance this Friday

The first resistance level is at 9,107 points

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Mediaset it has managed to overcome the resistance of 5.37 euros, which is a show of strength that makes us think about an extension of the gains to the level of 5.89 euros, annual highs.





Atresmedia manages to overcome short-term resistance at 3.81 euros. A rebound in the 200 session average is confirmed and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains to the level of 4.25 euros, annual highs.

Acerinox it has managed to overcome the short-term resistance that it presented at 10.25 euros. Attentive that a rebound in its price series is confirmed that could extend to the level of 10.80 euros, maximum of the downward gap that was left last month.