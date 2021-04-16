Mediapro buys the international rights of the Chinese League after not paying in France

Neither the debts nor the continuous scandals have prevented the Catalan producer Mediapro seize the international rights of the Chinese League. The conglomerate led by the businessman Jaume Roures, expelled from France for not paying, in litigation with Italian Serie A clubs and with problems paying League fees in bars and hospitality venues, has embarked on promoting a competition that is at a critical moment. This purchase is curious after having requested a rescue of 300 million from the Spanish Government.

The Chinese League is no longer the one that made large expenditures five years ago and that was seen as the golden one for footballers and coaches. The competition entered an economic crisis –Even Javier Tebas sent a letter to the clubs to sign the bargains of the competition– which has been accentuated by the crisis generated by Covid-19. Stars like Yannick Carrasco, Hulk, Hamsik and Alexandre Pato have left a league in decline in the last year.

Mediapro, despite its latent economic problems, has been done with the foreign marketing of the competition until 2023. The amount that the conglomerate of a Jaume Roures has disbursed is unknown, who has left a pufo of almost 350 million in French Ligue 1 and who was fined 100 million euros by the French authorities.

The Chinese League, which begins this next April 20, it will be played in two bubbles in Guangzhou and Suzhou and will have fans in the stands. Mediapro hopes to be able to place a competition that will count as top stars with Paulinho -ex from Barça- and Óscar -ex from Chelsea-.

It should be remembered that Mediapro has good connections with the Chinese government after the latter authorized the purchase of 53% of the group’s shares from the Chinese fund Orient Hontai Capital. Despite this purchase, Jaume Roures has continued to manage a company that has lost its reputation for defaults in recent times. We will see what happens with the Chinese League, where Mediapro owners cannot afford to be seen as defaulters.