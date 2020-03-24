Mediapro applies an ERTE to the coronavirus crisis and reduces the salary of those responsible to 50%

As the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy began to be noticed, the word ERTE (Records of Temporary Employment Regulation) began to appear everywhere. The last company to apply it has been Mediapro, which announced this Tuesday the 24th to its employees that, after contacting the union representatives, it has decided avail of the measures proposed by the Government to alleviate the crisis.

In an internal statement from the Executive Committee, to which El Español has had access, the company explained the “enormous” economic impact it is experiencing with the crisis: “Productions and contracts canceled, suspension of sporting events around the world and a long etcetera, to which must be added the impossibility that many clients claim to have to meet the payments they had committed to us, “reads the letter.

So that, 1,200 group employees Communications, which includes the producers Globomedia, El Terrat, 100 Balas, K-2000, or Big Bang Media, will be subject to ERTE. In addition, they have announced a salary reduction, between 15% and 25%, for people whose remuneration is greater than 80,000 euros. On the other hand, they detail that “the top managers of the Group will have a 50% salary reduction”

As they have clarified, the measures will spread for the duration of the crisis and, as soon as “the circumstances change”, all those affected will recover their job and 100% of their salary.

A negative note

The tone of the statement was not at all flattering to the situation of the company and, in fact, they warn that it does not look like improving in the coming weeks. “Rather getting worse in the coming months“With this prediction, they explain that the reductions and the ERE will not be the only measures that they will apply to preserve the group, since a demanding austerity plan is being worked on which includes the elimination of outsourcing, the reduction of non-essential expenses and the implementation of an efficiency improvement plan. “In this chaotic environment worldwide we must foresee how to guarantee the viability of the company and, with it, employment, both in the medium and long term, “conclude his statement.

