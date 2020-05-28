The MEDIAPRO Group and LaLiga have reached an agreement to offer free matches for LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank remaining for the 2019/20 season in all the nursing homes in Spain that want it.

05/28/2020

It will be through LaLigaTVBar, the channel for hospitality and public establishments that operates the MEDIAPRO Group, and may be requested through the different telecommunications operators that offer said channel, with the aim of distributing the signal to all the TV sets in the residence.

This gesture seeks to break the isolation and loneliness that both residents and staff in their care have endured after the health crisis of COVID-19, that has forced the confinement of all residents in welfare centers for the elderly.

LaLiga and the MEDIAPRO Group want to take football to the last of these centers so that the emotion of soccer contributes in some way to break the isolation and loneliness that both residents and the staff in their care have endured.

After more than 70 days of isolation, the oldest fans of the country will be able to enjoy the matches of their teams favorites. The transistor generation will now be able to see in HD and with the most innovative audiovisual production the encounters of one of the best leagues in the world.

