Media Networks Latin America chooses Hispasat for satellite TV | News | Connectivity

Hispasat has signed an agreement to take over the business of management and transport of signals of Media Networks Latin America, a subsidiary of the Telefónica Group linked to the audiovisual field. The agreement will be executed gradually in the coming months, in strict compliance with regulatory provisions and without affecting the service received by Movistar’s television clients in South America.

Media Networks Latin America chooses Hispasat for satellite TV.

Currently Media Networks Latin America provides signal management and transport services to the main telecommunications and television operators in South America using Hispasat satellites in position 61ºW to reach millions of homes. The integration of these services will allow the Spanish company consolidate its position as a reference operator in the region for services related to satellite television.

In accordance with Dataxis, a company specialized in market research, in South America there are more than 17 million subscribers to satellite television, which reflects the importance of this technology in the region to bring information, education and entertainment content to a very relevant part of the population .

First milestone of the Transformation Plan

This action is within the lines of action proposed by Hispasat in its Strategic Plan 2020-25, which will take the company from being an infrastructure operator to becoming a satellite solutions and services company. This transformation will be carried out by strengthening its current business, with actions such as this agreement with Telefónica, and promoting growth to meet new market trends, which will allow diversification of its offer through new technologies, services and strategic alliances.

In order to Miguel Ángel Panduro, CEO of Hispasat, “This agreement improves the efficiency of our audiovisual business in Latin America and strengthens our strategic position in a vertical in which today we serve nearly two million homes in Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. With this operation, which is of great importance for our company, we expand our presence in the value chain and promote the high-quality service that Media Networks Latin America has been providing in the region for all these years ”.

On the other hand, Alfonso Gómez Palacio, CEO of Telefónica HispanoaméricaHe commented: “We are very satisfied with the agreement reached, with a trusted partner such as Hispasat, for the management and signal transport business of Media Networks Latin America. This agreement will allow Telefónica Hispanoamérica to maintain focus on the deployment of fiber optics, as well as mobile connectivity with state-of-the-art networks to provide our customers with the best possible experience. At the same time, the company takes another step forward in its purpose of making its operation in the region more agile ”.