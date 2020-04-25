The irruption last summer of Pedro González, better known as Pedri, has been one of the great news in Spanish football. Las Palmas decided to bet on him when he was only 16 years old and a few months in the Canarian first team earned him Barcelona moved fast and signed him, although he left the midfielder on loan in the island box.

After a good season at the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas and the Primera teams taking advantage of the stoppage due to the coronavirus to plan the next course The first girlfriends to the Tenerife footballer have already left. Teams like Betis, Celta or Real Sociedad have already shown their interest in Pedri, but there are many more who have the player from the Gran Canaria entity on their agenda.

Pedri’s versatility in the three-quarter line, his projection and his level offered this year in Segunda have led to various sports directors of the Santander League to follow him closely. Barcelona plans to give in to Tenerife so that he continues with his growth as a footballer and his adaptation to the elite, since at 17 years old they still see him green so that he is part of the first team in Barcelona. Further, his personality accompanies him: a boy with his feet on the ground, focused on football, ready to succeed and a humility and tranquility improper from someone his age.

Las Palmas still has little hope that Pedri will stay one more year on the island. In the transfer contract, it was agreed that he could continue one more course if he was not transferred to a team from a higher division, enrolled in the first team of Barcelona or was a member of Barça B, as long as he was in the same category of canary picture.

In front of so many girlfriends that Pedri is dating Las Palmas could only be promoted when the competition resumes. Those of Pepe Mel march in the fourteenth position, eight points from the sixth since it gives access to the playoff, so It seems complicated that the skilled midfielder can continue in Gran Canaria.

Despite his youth, Pedri took responsibility for throwing himself behind the team. Commitment that he shared with Jonathan Viera during the time that the La Feria midfielder was in Las Palmas before finishing his loan. ANDhe Tenerife performs well in any area of ​​the playmaker, either by the center, a little more behind as an offensive midfielder or starting from the sideline, a quality that makes him be in the pools to dress the next season in a First and thus making the jump to the gold category of Spanish football.