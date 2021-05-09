Media divorces

The news that are most interesting in the social chronicle are, first of all, the weddings and later, the divorces.

Facing a divorce process is not easy for anyone and it is often quite complicated if the protagonists they are well-known public figures and a lot of money is at stake.

Bill Gates, one of the richest men on the planet, and his wife Melinda, wanted to clarify to the press the terms of their separation. His desire to continue jointly with his philanthropic foundation has been met with relief given his enormous social, scientific and economic impact.

Gates’ divorce, like that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos or Russian tycoon Akhmedov, who is also now in the London courts, are closely related to chilling millionaire figures that lead them to swell the lists of the most expensive divorces in history.

In Spain, where last year nearly one hundred thousand divorces and separations were recorded, these economic figures are not reached, but when it comes to celebrities, they are always news of great popular impact.

Enrique Ponce and Paloma Cuevas, Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero, Bertín Osborne and Fabiola Martínez among others have monopolized the covers of magazines in recent months for this reason. And so far they have been able to gracefully handle their differences. Something that says a lot in your favor at a time when matters of the heart are like the chronicle of events and they are aired in the middle of the scandal.