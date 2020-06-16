City residents believe that their reputation for disciplined and hard-working people will help them overcome this new chapter in Colombian history.

Bogotá.- Two and a half million residents. Four deaths confirmed by the coronavirus.

While the infections of the virus increase in Latin America, Medellin he is the big exception and his stats are unusually low.

Months after the outbreak began, there are just 882 confirmed cases in the city and only ten patients admitted to intensive care units by the COVID-19. Not long ago there was a lapse of five weeks without a single death from the virus.

« Medellin it can be considered a best case, « said Carlos Espinal, director of the Global Health Consortium at Florida International University, referring to the best of possibilities.

In theory, it shouldn’t be like this. Medellin It is a densely populated city, with many poor people who would go hungry if they stayed locked up for a long time and who depend on a very congested public transport system. These are all factors that make it particularly hard to contain the spread of the virus in Latin America.

How did Medellin to go against the current?

City officials and epidemiologists attribute it to good preparation, a novel application that connects people in need with food and money distribution centers while collecting important information to help track cases, and a rapidly mobilized medical system to attend to those infected before their cases worsen.

Detractors of Mayor Daniel Quintero fear that the information collected constitutes a serious invasion of privacy, although even they admit that these data have been very useful in containing the COVID-19.

« It is impossible to face a virus without information, » said Quintero, 39. « Today the dead would number in the hundreds if we had not made these decisions. »

Quintero, the youngest mayor he has ever had Medellin, is an engineer who began organizing preparatory meetings to deal with the virus in January, weeks after taking office. Back then few thought about him COVID-19 in Latin America. Some said it was absurd to worry about a virus that was spreading in China.

Medellin He did many of the things other cities started rehearsing weeks later, but it had some advantages. Its international airport receives fewer flights from abroad than larger cities like Bogotá. This made it easier to track passengers from major outbreaks of the virus such as Spain and the United States. And it has what is considered one of the best public health systems in Latin America.

Quintero said he knew that for many people to stay at home, they would need food and money. Using his technology knowledge, he launched Medellin Take care of me, an application that offers assistance to those who register and ask for help.

The response was huge: 1.3 million families, for a total of 3.25 million people in total Medellin and its surroundings, signed up.

Aid was key to Maritza Álvarez, who lives with six older relatives, two of whom are street vendors. Since registering, he says he has received food packages three times and two money transfers. This allows you to stay mostly at home, without going to work.

Users of the application must provide certain information, such as how many people they live with, if any have symptoms of COVID-19 and if they have health problems. Information is vital to identify cases, but it also causes concern.

The courts analyze two cases in which the municipality’s claim that downloading the application and signing up is voluntary is questioned, since every business or person who wants to resume their activities must register. A judge ruled in favor of one of the plaintiffs, noting that not all the information requested should be mandatory. Others are concerned about the use that may be made of the information gathered when the pandemic has been overcome.

« Technology is an important tool in virus control, » Councilman Daniel Duque recently wrote in a blog. « But the pandemic cannot be an excuse for governments to become Big Brother who watches over everything and controls everything. »

In an interview with the Associated Press, Quintero said there was nothing to worry about.

« They are partly right. Medellin It is the city in Latin America that has the most information about its citizens, « he expressed in a talk via Zoom from his office, in front of screens with maps and statistics. » What cannot be questioned is the intention of using the information. «

In Medellin, medical staff makes you tests in your home every person suspected of having COVID-19. Those who test positive are given a free oximeter. If their blood oxygen levels drop, nurses bring oxygen to their homes. And if they don’t improve, they are admitted to hospitals.

The application allowed to quickly detect people who were in contact with someone who tested positive. About 40 exams are done for each diagnosed case, more than double the number of tests done nationwide, according to authorities.

While the rate of tests It is low per million people, several epidemiologists say that the system is more effective than elsewhere because it is better focused on people who may have had the virus or have been in contact with it. Colombian scientists estimate that for every death associated with the virus, there are more than 100 additional deaths. This implies that in MedellinWhere there have been only four deaths so far, there should be at least 400 infected. The municipality has detected an additional 300 cases so far.

Bogotá, on the other hand, has 393 deaths from the virus and has detected only 16,404 cases, which suggests that, no matter how much they do more tests, have not yet detected many of the cases.

The confirmed cases in Medellin They have risen from an average of five a day to about 20 since the economy reactivated in May. Police use new software to scan documents from citizens who take buses and enter shopping malls to make sure they are authorized to leave their homes.

« Right now we are entering a new phase, » said Juan Carlos Cataño, epidemiologist at the Fundación Antioqueña de Infectología. « And it will be a totally different picture. We hope to have a sufficiently prepared health system. »

Like much of the region, Medellin it was difficult for him to enable more intensive care units in hospitals. Ventilator prices skyrocketed as the pandemic began, and supply declined. Medellin It had 332 and today it has 453. In an emergency, the city plans to use respirators made at a university in Medellin.

Current projections indicate that the peak of the outbreak will be between July and October in the city.

The great challenge now is to convince citizens that they must continue taking precautions, such as wearing face masks and keeping their distance. Skepticism about the virus abounds in some neighborhoods, according to activists.

« People think it’s a lie, that the COVID-19 It is a government invention, « said Gustavo Láinez, a community leader. » Disinformation is a fundamental factor. «

In any case, it states that 98% of the 140,000 people who live in the area where they work were enrolled in the program. Medellin He takes care of me.

In the last two decades Medellin it underwent an urban transformation, leaving behind the days characterized by the violence of Pablo Escobar’s drug traffickers cartel and promoting education, libraries, parks and other civic projects. But the virus has created new obstacles. Unemployment in the metropolitan area is today 17.3%, the highest in 18 years.

City residents believe that their fame for disciplined and hard-working people will help them overcome this new chapter in Colombian history.

« They feel supported and so do I, » said Alvarez, the beneficiary of the food packages. « I didn’t think ‘big data’ was going to help me. »