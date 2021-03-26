Medals for all Spanish Olympians

03/26/2021 at 7:41 PM CET

EFE

The last day of competition in the Lanzarote International Regatta confirmed this Friday the good work of the Spanish Olympians facing the Tokyo Games.

They certified victory in the 49er and Nacra 17 class, and stormed in the “medal race & rdquor; the third position from the podium in the women’s category of the 49erFX class.

Diego Botín and Iago López reached the final day being virtual winners of the 49er class, a condition that they have certified in the first round of the day as they are third.

In the “medal & rdquor; race the Spaniards have relaxed to enjoy the victory, crossing the finish line in eighth position.

The Danes Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht defended the second place on the podium and the bronze medal went to the Irish Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, achieving a second place in the “medal race & rdquor; and conquering the olympic square that was at stake in the south of Lanzarote.

In the Nacra 17 class, the break suffered in the first round of the day has not prevented Tara Pacheco and Florián Trittel They take the victory of the test, thanks to the great regularity shown throughout the week.

The “medal race & rdquor; This class could not be celebrated due to the intense wind blowing on the race course.

The podium was completed with the second place for the Germans Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer, and the third position of the French Quen Delapierra and Manon Audinet.

The Philanthropists Sinem Kurtbay and Janne Jarvinen have achieved the Olympic square in game of the Nacra 17 class.

Great comeback that the Spanish have starred Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barceló in the 49erFX class, finishing the competition by winning the bronze medal.

The assault on the podium has been possible thanks to the fifth place achieved in the first regatta of the day and the victory achieved in the “medal race & rdquor ;, whose double score has allowed them to overcome the Danish team.

The winners have been the Brazilians Matine Grael and Kahena KunzeThe second place went to the Dutch Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz. The Belgians Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts, after finishing in the seventh position of the classification, conquer the Olympic place in the class.

The International Regatta of Lanzarotee has been played since last Sunday and it is the last qualifying event for countries in Europe and Africa to be in the Tokyo Olympics.

More than a hundred boats have competed in a regatta course arranged in the bay of Yaiza, an appointment that aims to become a regular in Olympic preparation.