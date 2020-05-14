Tokyo Japan.- Due to the pandemic by COVID-19, the Olympic medalist, the Japanese Ryo Miyake gave up his sponsorships and to get money, he now works as a food delivery man.

Interviewed by ., Ryo Miyake He recounted the reason why he gave up sponsorships, noting that he could not accept money, due to his conscience.

I thought it was unwise to receive support in such a situation, so I told (the sponsors) to stop paying for this time, “he said.

Due to the pandemic in Japan, Miyake, who is a fencer, cannot exercise in the gym, so he looked for a way to stay active and also have money, so he now works as a delivery man.

Olympic fencer Ryo Miyake has started delivering food for Uber Eats to maintain his physical condition and generate income in Japan

May 13, 2020

In one day, Ryo Miyake earns $ 18, noting that he is now looking for another way to earn money, around his training regimen.

I thought that by making deliveries, I can prevent there from being a weakening in my physical strength, ”he declared.

Miyake has been delivering for two weeks and declared that there is a low risk of contracting COVID-19, due to the policy of the company he works for, since he only leaves food outside the houses, without having contact with people. .

Miyake said he doesn’t know when they can re-train fencing and recalled that he was in the process of qualifying for Tokyo 2020, which was postponed to 2021.

Ryo Miyake He won a silver medal in London 2012 in Team Foil.

In Japan, there have been 16,103 cases with COVID-19 and 696 people have died.

