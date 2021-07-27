Medal table of the Olympic Games 2020 – Medals Spain

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medal table

Spain released its medal table on the first day of competition, thanks to the silver obtained by Adriana Cerezo in the taekwondo test of less than 49 kilos. On the third day he has added his second medal thanks to David Valero’s bronze in Mountain Bike, and in the fourth another silver has added a silver thanks to the canoeist, and legend of the Spanish Olympism, Maialen Chourraut.

Tokyo 2020

Did you know? The favorite pastime of Spanish athletes in the Olympic Village

9 HOURS AGO

The best performance of Spain in the Olympic Games was in Barcelona 1992. There, the Spanish delegation won 22 medals (13 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze), remaining in sixth place in the Olympic medal table.

[MIRA AQUÍ EL MEDALLERO COMPLETO DE LOS JUEGOS OLÍMPICOS DE TOKIO 2020]COUNTRYSPLATASBRONCES 1. Japan10352. United States9883. China 9574. Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 7745. United Kingdom45432. Spain02 (Last Maialen Chourraut)1

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medals

Image source: .

Spain has several medal options for Tokyo 2020. These are the most relevant one year after the Olympic event. Playing four years in one day is complicated and there can be surprises, for better and for worse.

Spain would achieve 20 medals in Tokyo 2020 according to a study by the Nielsen consultancy based on the sports results since Rio 2016: one gold, nine silver and ten bronzes.In addition to the medal table of the 2020 Olympic Games, check the calendar and schedules of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Tokyo 2020

All the medals of Spain in Tokyo: Cerezo, Valero and Chorraut

11 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 2 in 10 minutes

07/25/2021 AT 3:00 PM