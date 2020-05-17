The dream of drawing a better horizon for Paulista on the pitch is a rescue of its history. Galo da Japi, which turns 111 this Sunday, promoted (together with its fans) a series of actions to try to solve its serious financial problems. What attracted the most attention was the announcement of the raffle of a medal for the most important achievement in the history of the club: the 2005 Copa do Brasil.

– In the midst of the collection that was in the club, we found medals that were from the Brazil Cup. We think it would be a way to contribute financially so that Paulista can improve its finances. Paulista has a financial hole, a very difficult situation – said the counselor Rodrigo Alves, THROW!.

With a hundred numbers at R $ 10 each, the objective of the raffles is to raise R $ 1,000 for the Galo de Jundiaí. However, the memory of the title obtained in the decision against Fluminense, in São Januário, was not the only moment of mobilization between the club and the fans.

– Our idea was to raise the fan’s self-esteem, who suffers from the serious financial situation and with the team not doing well on the pitch. We made a shirt batch of the club’s 111 years of foundation. In this pandemic period of the new coronavirus, we made masks with the Paulista shield. The crowd is supporting. It is a way to keep the club active – said Fernando Drezza, one of the fans who are in charge of this movement.

Last Saturday, at the Jayme Cintra Stadium, a lot of masks were sold against thematic COVID-19 (costing R $ 5 a unit and with three different options). Galo da Japi stressed that it would adopt precautionary measures, such as asking fans to appear in masks and keep a safe distance in line.

Anyone who went to Jayme Cintra could also purchase the commemorative shirts for Paulista’s birthday if he disbursed R $ 120.

FINANCIAL CHALLENGES AND THE WAIT FOR A NEW MANAGEMENT

Rogério Levada (photo) resigned from management. Rodrigo Alves, who heads an organized party, is the most highly rated to replace him (Gustavo Amorim)

Even with the support of the fans of Jundiaí, the club deals with a succession of obstacles to get up. Starting with his administration: on April 25, Rogério Levada delivered a letter of resignation, in which he stated that he could not reconcile his routine as a real estate broker with the presidency of Paulista.

The most highly rated for his succession is Rodrigo Alves, who has in his history the fact of presiding over the organized Tricolor Race. He does not measure words when talking about the problems that plague the Rooster.

– We calculate that today Paulista has R $ 60 million in debt, most of it in the labor area, but a lot in issues like taxation, old accounts … The most recent management of Paulista as a limited company brought many consequences to the coffers of the club – and detailed:

– The most recent partnership, with Kah Sports, worked very well last year, when they led the team to the title of Series B1 (Fourth Division of Paulista), alongside Fut Talentos. But in Serie A3, when football was only with Kah Sports, everything went wrong – he added.

The counselor detailed what he plans for the club.

– Well, I’m not a businessman, but I’m willing to inherit this situation from Paulista. My objective is to form a stronger council, in which Rogério Levada and former players can also help. The Jayme Cintra Stadium also has the potential to be used more at events – and highlighted:

– It’s time to rescue the dignity of the club. I also want an even greater rapprochement with former players – he added.

This Sunday, at 10am, there will be a “live” with former club players such as Nenê, Baitu, Edu Lima, Umberto, Rafael Bracali, Izaías, Julinho and Alan Mineiro.

CHALLENGING PANORAMA IN THE A3 SERIES

‘Many athletes should not return after the pandemic, as they are not linked to Paulista’, says Rodrigo Alves (Gustavo Amorim / Paulista FC)

The stoppage of the A3 Series of Paulista, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, accentuated the plight of the Galo da Japi. In the last place (five points from Primavera, the first team outside the relegation zone), the team tends to deal with the side effects of the contract.

– Many athletes asked for the documentation to be released and they should not return when the A3 Series returns, as they do not have rights linked to Paulista. Our start was very bad, we only added one point in six games, so we decided to change everything – said Rodrigo Alves.

In addition to the end of the partnership with Kah Sports, coach Edson Fio was dismissed in February. Current commander of the Rooster of Japi, José Francisco de Oliveira detailed how it was to deal with the situation of the team.

– We arrived in a transition, including in the club’s board, which affects the cast too much. Then, some options began to arrive and we reacted well, we scored six points in six games. It remains to be seen what it will be like after the pandemic passes, as few players have a longer contract with Paulista – but the optimism was highlighted:

– As much as our fight is to not fall, the final stretch will be of many direct confrontations. Not only can we leave the last places, but we can also think about being in the G8 (which would accredit the team to the quarterfinals) – he added.

Of the 11 games so far, Paulista has only won two and scored seven points. His attack draws attention negatively: he only shook the nets six times.

‘A PASSIONATE IS NEEDED TO TAKE THE MANAGEMENT’, EX-PLAYER SAYS

Fábio Gomes asks for greater investment from the base (Disclosure)

One of the representatives of the 2005 Copa do Brasil champion team, Fábio Gomes regrets the situation that Paulista faces. In their eyes, the club stopped looking after football as a whole.

– Paulista has been living with this complicated situation for a long time. Previously, the club revealed up to 12 athletes from the base, something that contributed not only on the field, but also to the purchasing power, because later there were conditions for investment in a good structure – and highlighted what made the difference in the historic campaign in the tournament :

– Our team drew attention for having many people trained in Paulista. That generation that had Márcio Mossoró, Léo, (Anderson) Batatais, me, we were very united. (Competition technician Vagner) Mancini was very important for us too – he added.

In addition to beating Fluminense in the final, Galo da Japi beat rivals such as Botafogo, Internacional and Cruzeiro along the way. The following year, the team was eliminated in the first phase of the Copa Libertadores, but drew attention by defeating River Plate 2-1.

With the experience of those who kept good memories in the team, Fábio Gomes points out what the way for Paulista to rise.

– There is a lack of a passionate person to take over the management of the club, who is committed to seeing the institution grow. In a difficult time, the path has to be the strong foundation. To go up, sell well and guarantee a percentage of sales – he said.

Then, the former player highlighted how he has been living with people linked to the club.

– (Rogério) Levada had released our ticket more, he was bringing us more. Things are adjusting – he said.

FROM NAME CHANGES TO DECLINE: THE PAULISTA SAGA

Paulista was once Lousano Paulista, Etti Jundiaí and Jundiaí (Reproduction / YouTube)

Founded on May 17, 1909, Paulista had its first decades marked by discreet campaigns and fluctuations between divisions. However, the 1990s brought a turning point for the team by adopting the club-company model.

After the partnership with the electric wire and cable company Lousano was sealed, the Jundiaí team was renamed Lousano Paulista and obtained good results: having Toninho Cerezo and Edu Lima, the team did well in the A3 Series and gained access in 1993 Today, the commentator Casagrande passed by the club.

However, the great glory as Lousano Paulista came in the 1997 São Paulo Junior Football Cup. After drawing 1-1 with Corinthians in normal time, the team defeated Corinthians 4-3 on penalties and promoted names like defender Umberto and midfielder Ranieri, in addition to the author of the goal, Neno.

At the end of the partnership, in 1998, an agreement with Parmalat “renamed” the club to Etti Jundiaí. The first title was the State Cup of São Paulo (today, Copa Paulista) in 1999. In 2001, came the title of Series A2 of Paulista.

– What contributed to us was the fact that we had a very mixed team. There was a generation formed in Jundiaí, but we had the experience of a guy like Luiz Carlos Goiano, from Vagner Mancini, who were fundamental – he declared.

However, the partnership initially planned for 30 years came to an abrupt end in 2002, due to friction between the club’s board and Parmalat.

– When Parmalat left, it had left no debt. The accounts were up to date – said Fernando Drezza.

After a period called Jundiaí, Galo da Japi was called Paulista again and enumerated good campaigns. He was a finalist for Paulistão 2004, won the 2005 Brazil Cup and was close to reaching the national elite: he was sixth in Serie B in 2006.

However, the club declined after 2007. The partnership that President Eduardo Palhares entered into with Campus Pelé (European fund managed by Grupo Fator and which had advice from the “King of Football”) started a disastrous decline. Galo da Japi fell to Serie C in 2008, went to Serie D in 2009 and, after flirting with the decline in Paulista, did not get a place in the Fourth Division in 2010.

Four years later, successive descents began to come to Paulistão. After, in 2014, falling to the A2 Series, in 2016, the Rooster went down to the A3 Series. In 2017, Paulista suffered the decline for the B1 Series of the competition. After climbing one step in 2019, the fight to keep from falling back is the club’s arduous struggle.

