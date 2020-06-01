A room that has remained locked and forgotten for years inside the Jayme Cintra stadium it is one of the hopes for Paulista, from Jundiaí, to start rebuilding itself after years of football failures and countless financial problems. The club’s new board found a series of old items at the abandoned site, in particular a package of 25 medals for the team’s title at the 2005 Brazil Cup. One of the prize items was sold in a raffle and others are yet to be auctioned for help raise money.

With 111 years of history, Paulista lives during a pandemic of the new coronavirus a period of intense transformations. The team’s organized cheerleader, Rodrigo Alves, agreed to take over as managing president after the position became vacant and found a very complicated situation. The club is registered in four different numbers of the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJs), has a bad campaign in Series A-3 of the State and accumulates R $ 60 million in debts, mostly tax and labor.

The difficult scenario did not discourage the new president. Only 30, he received compliments from leaders of other organized supporters after taking office and understands that it is time for the club to reinvent itself. “Our fans are passionate and are buying the idea of ​​the actions we are taking during the pandemic to raise money. I have faith that we will be able to restructure ourselves,” he told Estadão. In four recent Saturdays, Paulista made a sales campaign at the stadium and achieved good sales figures: 5,000 masks, 250 shirts and 80 backpacks. All pieces carry the club’s shield.

But the most notorious action at this time was precisely the raffle for the champion medal of the Copa do Brasil. The club sold one hundred numbers to interested parties at R $ 10 each and managed to raise R $ 1 thousand to pay some overdue bills. “The medals were in a locked room inside the stadium. For years no one opened the door. I called a locksmith, went in there and found a bunch of old shirts, unused tracksuits and 25 medals from the Copa do Brasil. We will organize to make good use of all these items “, said the president.

Of the medal package, part will be at the club’s memorial and the rest will be used for other actions, such as auctions. Uniforms should also be used for this purpose. In recent weeks, Paulista organized not only the task force for sales of masks and backpacks, but also held lives on social networks with the presence of former players to encourage the participation of fans in this new moment.

The club experienced its peak between 2005 and 2006. The title of the Copa do Brasil won the participation in the Libertadores of the following year, when it came to win inside the home of the powerful River Plate. In the years that followed, the situation for Paulista changed and the relegations became routine. In the Brazilian Championship, the team played in the B Series until 2007. In the State Championship, the last presence in the elite was in 2014, and then they were bitter at the fourth level.

In 2019 Paulista got access to the A-3 Series, but this season the team was in the spotlight before the stoppage. “There are four games to go and maybe we need to win three to avoid falling,” calculates the new president. Another concern for him is organizing the club’s CNPJ. The team is registered with the Paulista Football Federation (FPF) as Paulista Ltda. and will study how to unify the registrations.

According to the legal director of Paulista, Marco Antônio Zuffo, the difficult situation of the club has managed to be resolved little by little with donations from the fans. A building materials store, for example, paid R $ 14,000 to renovate the team’s locker room. Another trader contributed cleaning products to the cleaning. “The club almost reached the point of insolvency. But in Jundiaí, our actions have moved positively with the fans,” he commented.

Zuffo said that even before the pandemic, Paulista had already managed to reduce its debts a little. The club managed to use part of the quota received by the FPF to settle pending issues. In one year, R $ 1.2 million was spent to resolve 78 labor claims.

