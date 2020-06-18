A franchise that seems to resist falling into oblivion is Medabots, which enjoyed some popularity in our territory a few years ago. So, now we already know what will be the next (or next) title (s) that will arrive at Nintendo Switch from the land of the rising sun and, although it is not something totally new, it will certainly delight the most fans. ¡Medabots Classics Plus It will bring together a large number of games in this series to take them to the hybrid console of the Great N!

Medabots Classics Plus will bring together the best games of these robots on Nintendo Switch

3 years ago, on Nintendo 3DS, Japanese players were able to enjoy a compilation that included the first 5 games of the franchise, but this time, Medabots Classics Plus, will feature almost twice as many games. Thus, from November 12, 2020, the versions « Kabuto » and « Kuwagata » will be available in Japanese stores, which includes 8 games and 16 versions in total; and some special functions will also be included, such as the ability to save and load the game at any time, the ability to skip combat or increase the speed of the game. And you will even have access to the manuals!

List of games included: Medabots (Game Boy, 1997) Medabots 2 (Game Boy Color, 1999) Medabots 3 (Game Boy Color, 2000) Medabots 4 (Game Boy Color, 2001) Medabots 5: Susutake Mura no Tenkousei (Game Boy Color , 2001) Medabots Navi (Game Boy Advance, 2001) Medabots G (Game Boy Advance, 2002) Medabots Two: Core (Game Boy Advance, 2002)

See also

Of course, since it is only confirmed for the Japanese territory, in case we want to get a copy, it is now much easier, since we will only have to go to the Japanese eShop (after we have created an account in it) and download it. And you, would you like this compilation to officially arrive in our territory?

Source

Related