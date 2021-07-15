Mechanics Thursday why is the radiator cap vital?

The liquid surrounds the hottest parts of the engine, such as the cylinders and combustion chambers, subjected to two circumstances: one, the pressure of the water pump itself to force its circulation, about 12 lbs. Another, the increase in it due to the rise in temperature.

This part is critical because the water changes state when it reaches its boiling point, which is 100 degrees at sea level, it becomes steam and the pressure inside the system increases in such an amount that it can burst the hoses or the radiator itself. . Thus, the cap that seals the system must have the ability to sustain that pressure and also to let excess escape. Exactly like the pressure cooker in the house, in which there is a valve of a certain weight that is raised and unloaded. In the car, the radiator or system cap has a spring that supports the phenomenon up to a certain point and then opens to avoid catastrophe.

When water is pressurized, its boiling point rises at a rate of 1.7 degrees for every pound of pressure that is imposed by that spring and, thus, if it has, say, 12 pounds, which is a common load, the water will boil at 120 degrees and that means there are no air pockets that allow the formation of red spots on the metals and its consequent “meltdown”. In the pressure cooker, this sustained increase in heat causes food to cook faster or soften better.

When opened, the lid releases steam (which is water) and is usually discharged in two ways: into a relief tank that is not under pressure or into a sealed container with a space for liquid expansion. In the first case, when the water cools, there is a small valve on the lid that allows for vacuum and suck what went temporarily to the jar and maintain the level. In the second, this happens inside the container.

What can be damaged? The cap has a gasket or seal that fits it against the radiator neck, which can cause leaks. Over time, the pressure spring weakens, opens prematurely and lets out water that can go to the floor if it does not have a recuperator. Or that spring malfunctions and opens and closes intermittently and lets out small doses of water that are not easily noticed until the level is lowered.

How is it tested? There is a special tool, usually the same one with which the tightness of the system is checked, which allows you to test the caps and see their behavior under pressure and the ability to hold them. It is common to skip this step when there are overheating problems and can only be done with the aforementioned tool.

Put a cap on more pressure? A few more pounds can help, as does coolant, for sure, but only in emergencies when there is excessive heat and the water is prevented from boiling soon. But neither fixes the overheating problem, which is what needs to be fixed. In normal use, with all parts in order, the original cover is the one to have.