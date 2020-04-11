As announced by the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, it will not be necessary to expect too many changes in terms of the economic activities affected by the “mandatory preventive social isolation” that today extended until April 26.

The president indicated in a press conference held in the Quinta de Olivos that in the next few hours a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) will be published through which the activity of mechanical workshops and rubber shops will be enabled, with the aim of maintaining vehicles exempt from quarantine in condition. Among them are patrol cars, ambulances or trucks to move food, distribute flows or collect waste.

Likewise, Fernández confirmed that as of Monday the banks will reopen their doors, although with a protocol to order their activity that forces the public to request shifts to be attended at branches, it provides for “social distancing” and limits attention at the windows for the payment of pensions and social allowances.

Despite the expectations that other business and commercial sectors had, the president did not mention any other economic activity as likely to be reactivated.

However, he stressed that he will receive proposals from governors and mayors so that specific activities or areas of their districts can be released from the obligations of quarantine. Said proposals will be analyzed by the government and consulted with the team of scientists that advises the President, according to him.