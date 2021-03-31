mechanical novelties for the utility

The mechanical range of the Renault Clio is updated in Europe with new versions available that adapt to current environmental requirements.

March 31, 2021 (08:00 CET)

The Renault Clio 2021 is updated with new engines

The different environmental standards in Europe have caused almost all car manufacturers to carry out continuous changes in engine ranges of their models in order to meet the new emission limits. One of the most popular cars on our continent, the Renault clio, is precisely in the process of update of its mechanical range.

According to reports from France, Renault plans to add to the range of this utility the new 140 hp 1.3 TCe petrol engine to replace the previous 130 hp 1.3 TCe and that meets the environmental requirements of the standard Euro 6 D-Full. This new 140 hp engine, in addition to including a special particle filter system for gasoline engines, also includes another series of internal technical improvements that allow both CO2 levels and other types of polluting particles to be lowered slightly.

Interior of the current Renault Clio V

The first official information about the new 140 hp 1.3 TCe engine of the Renault Clio point to what this engine reduces fuel consumption by around 0.3 liters per 100 km compared to the previous 130 hp 1.3 TCe engine.

In addition to this new petrol version, the Renault Clio range in Europe will also welcome from the next summer to the renewed block diesel 1.5 Blue dCi of 100 CV.

Remember that in the present the Renault Clio mechanical range in Europe consists of the following motors: on the one hand, the 67 hp SCe, 91 hp TCe and 101 hp TCe petrol engines (also available in LPG bi-fuel LPG variant); and on the other, the 140 hp E-Tech non-rechargeable hybrid version.