mechanical novelties for the compact

The 2021 range of the Citroën C4 is updated with the arrival of the 155 hp PureTech petrol engine. Here are the keys to the new version of the compact with SUV tints.

June 14, 2021 (11:35 CET)

For sale the new Citroën C4 PureTech 155 Shine

The Citroën C4 mechanical offer in Spain is expanded with the availability of the 155 hp 1.2 PureTech petrol engine associated with EAT8 eight-speed automatic transmission.

With 114 kW of power (155 hp) and up to 240 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm, the gala brand announces a acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.5 seconds, while in terms of consumption and emissions a average fuel consumption of 5.8 liters per 100 and emissions of between 131 and 145 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) every kilometer traveled.

This new version PureTech 155 is exclusively combined in our country with the Shine trim level, in which the following elements stand out as standard: the speed limit sign recognition system, the warning of involuntary lane change, the driver attention indicator (or detection of fatigue / tiredness) or the monitoring system of active blind spot, among others.

The compact with Citroën C4 SUV tints offers a very varied mechanical range

From the point of view of your designThis new PureTech 155 CV Shine variant stands out for offering certain sporty details, such as the specific 18-inch diameter diamond alloy wheels. On the technical side, this car incorporates a scheme of suspensions with hydraulic progressive dampers.

The price sale in our country of this new variant PureTech 155 Shine starts in the 27,520 euros.

This new inline three-cylinder turbo engine joins the existing gasoline engines PureTech 101 and 131 hp and 1.5 BlueHDI diesel 110 hp. It should be remembered that the compact vehicle with SUV tints manufactured in Spain (at the Villaverde Alto factory in Madrid) is also marketed with the 100% electric variant ë-C4 with 100 kW power (about 136 hp) and approximately 350 km of autonomy, according to the figures provided by the French firm in its homologation tests in the WLTP cycle.