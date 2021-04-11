Mechagodzilla stars in a Godzilla vs Kong poster

The Godzilla vs Kong movie features Mechagodzilla, sparking one of the most shocking battles of all time.

Attention SPOILERS. After being released for a few days, Godzilla vs Kong It has already grossed more in the United States than any other movie since the pandemic began. One of the great attractions of this story is being able to see the two great monsters fighting each other. But they will not be alone, as they will have to face Mechagodzilla. That’s why once released, they no longer care to promote this monstrous mechanical being.

What appear to be new official #GodzillaVsKong Mechagodzilla posters have been released pic.twitter.com/OdGAh6jR9E – Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 10, 2021

The director did not mind that the participation of this character was leaked.

Adam Wingard, posted a picture of himself with a toy Mechagodzilla, arguing that it is one thing for the marketing department to spoil the plot of the film and quite another for the director to do so. What’s more Warner Bros. I had specifically told him to do the post.

“I know some people got mad at me online, probably rightly so, because I posted a photo of myself with a Mechagodzilla toy. But the toy is in storage right now; You can buy it at Wal-Mart! The Funko version of him is available… This is not a secret. I’m very illiterate on social media so I probably should have put up a spoiler page earlier, that probably would have made people feel pretty good. But… At the end of the day, Warner Bros. specifically asked me to post a picture of the toy. “

Director of Godzilla vs Kong knows that it is impossible to stop SPOILERS on Mechagodzilla.

“Fortunately, our spoilers aren’t that intense, I can’t believe who’s winning the fight hasn’t leaked yet. That is quite surprising, that is the most important thing ”.

Supposedly they could continue to make more deliveries of this monsterverse and there are already plans to Godzilla vs Kong 2.