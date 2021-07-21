MEC deployment in a multi-operator environment | News | Market

The ETSI MEC Industry Specification Group (ETSI ISG MEC) has just published a new group report ETSI GR MEC 0035 to enable the implementation between MEC systems and coordination of the MEC-Cloud system. This study was motivated by the interest of mobile network operators in forming federated MEC environments and enabling secure information exchangea, in the event that the MEC platforms or applications belong to different systems.

New ETSI report: MEC deployment in a multi-operator environment.

“As MEC implementations gain momentum, communication between MEC systems is an imperative requirement in the industry and edge computing ecosystem of today and tomorrow. A federated model of MEC systems enables the sharing of services and applications. of this draft, “he says Darío Sabella, President of the ETSI ISG MEC. “However, to unleash the full potential of federated MEC environments, an efficient and well-defined signaling framework is needed between the platform entities, both at the system level and at the host level. The GR MEC 0035 studies this framework. for the first time. Subsequently, extensive regulatory work may require further alignment with other standard bodies in accordance with the requirements of the GSMA Operator Platforms Group, to avoid duplication, “he adds.

The working group analyzes eight use cases requiring coordination between systems, including those in mobile network operator environments. Recommendations, evaluations and possible technical solutions are detailed to solve key problems for each application.

Two make recommendations to achieve continuity of the V2X service considering a typical MEC federation scenario for V2X services, in a MEC system environment with multiple carriers and multiple equipment manufacturers.

Another case describes a immersive augmented reality game location-based where a MEC federation can serve as a solution to the limitations of providing an interactive AR application with users connected through different mobile operators.

Additional use cases include:

• an application instance transfer between MEC and cloud systems

• inter-system communication involving a MEC system within an MNO’s network

• a MEC federation scenario to connect different services

• a MEC federation scenario for perimeter service availability in visited networks (the other’s operator)

• a MEC federation scenario for edge node sharing