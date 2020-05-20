More and more people are joining the international campaign called “Meatless Monday“Or”Meatless Monday”(As it is known in English) to improve your health, but mainly to take care of the planet.

And it is that according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the livestock industry It is one of the main contributors to environmental problems on a global scale, as it is the cause of 15 percent of polluting gas emissions.

This campaign is an initiative that began in 2003 by The Monday Campaigns Inc. in association with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Public Health Center to raise awareness about public health, environmental care and animal welfare.

How does meat consumption affect the planet?

According to several international studies the livestock industry and the products derived from it are responsible for 51 percent of the greenhouse gases. This is because animals produce methane in their waste, a gas that contributes to the increase in temperature of the atmosphere.

A study by the Oxford University it showed that, if humans changed their diet for a vegetarian one, greenhouse emissions would be reduced by up to 65 percent, while with a vegan diet the reduction would be up to 70 percent.

Another one of the affectations is the water and the erosion of the soil to cultivate food for the cattle. Only to produce a kilo of meat approximately 15 thousand liters of water and between 15 and 20 kilos of cereals as food.

Similarly, in addition to increasing the polluting gases that influence climate change, cow farming contributes to the deforestation and the displacement of rural and indigenous communities.

With information from Greenpace, Newsweek Español, Ecoesfera

