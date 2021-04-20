Meat producer group says US and Ukraine could sell corn to Brazil

SAO PAULO, Apr 20 (Reuters) – A temporary suspension of Brazil’s import tariffs on corn and soybeans will likely benefit the United States and Ukraine, whose grain suppliers could sell the grain to local meat producers, he told Reuters the president of the food industry group ABPA.

Ricardo Satin said on Tuesday that the Brazilian meat industry is looking for buyers of corn, in view of the high price of the cereal in the domestic market.

He added that the exemption applied by the Brazilian government to tariffs on the supply of grains outside the Mercosur bloc was a response to a direct request from ABPA.

(Report by Ana Mano. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)