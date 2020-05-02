More than 1,600 heavy-duty trucks, which transport merchandise from Nicaragua to other Central American countries, have been stranded on the Peñas Blancas border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica, since this Monday, April 27. The reason is that the neighboring country ordered foreign drivers to enter and leave its territory for 72 hours, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, otherwise it imposes fines of $ 500, which has caused transporters to not want to enter the neighboring country.

“Three days is too little, the unloading of merchandise does not depend on the transporters but on the importer, warehouse, warehouse, free zone or destination compound; as well as the export operation to load goods depends on the shipping warehouses, which although it is loaded many times you have to wait for the delivery of documents and at the moment the private trade operators are not operating on regular hours and we cannot risk to be fined, “said Marvin Altamirano, president of the Nicaraguan Carriers Association.

The line of trucks covers approximately 30 kilometers of highway, according to those affected. Added to the fine is the tax collection of the truck that stayed more than the three days allowed. This ranges from $ 1,500 to $ 6,000 depending on the year of the truck, Altamirano explained.

The restrictions are in all the Central American countries due to the pandemic, but the toughest are those of Costa Rica. The problem was exposed by letter from the Central American Transport Federation to the Protempore Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Central American Economic Integration.

In Nicaragua, the carriers informed the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of the Economy and Customs.

There was also a virtual meeting of Ministers of economy from all the Central American countries, where the Transporters Federation proposes that there be equal treatment in all countries and they propose at least 10 days to carry out their work within each country, but there is still no resolution. .

Discrimination

For Nicaraguan carriers, Costa Rica treats Nicaragua discriminately because it also requires a visa for each truck that costs $ 35. «It is an obstacle to trade, to the free traffic of merchandise, it violates Central American treaties that say that the treatment should be like its nationals. Nicaragua gives them 30 days to stay in the country and they do not require a visa, “said the carrier.

In the letter of April 29, the Federation of Central American Carriers stated that the measures before Covid-19 affect cargo transport operations in intraregional trade.

In Panama Immigration stay was imposed with a term of up to 72 hours from its entry into its territory to all Central American carriers, although in some cases a reasonable additional time is allowed.

In The Savior Panamanian and Costa Rican carriers were imposed a migratory stay of 72 hours after entering their territory.

In Honduras All Central American transporters who enter their territory have a stay of 72 hours imposed, they do not have immigration control, and in practice operations have not been affected and they operate normally.

In Guatemala it was imposed that after unloading the goods, the immediate exit from the territory of the Central American transporters who enter their territory, but this situation does not carry immigration control and since the unloading can take many days, in practice the Central American driver may be on time necessary, in addition that the authority does not control the immediate exit, for which operations have not been affected and it operates normally.

In Nicaragua They have not limited the stay of Central American drivers, however, given the limitations of other countries, the transport union fears that reciprocal measures will be taken that would affect regional trade operations, more so with the recent disposition of the Costa Rican government.

In Costa Rica recently issued circular AJ-0755-04-2020-JM of the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens of that country, which limits the stay of transport drivers with 72 hours of residence in Costa Rican territory, counted from the approval of the DUA (Single Administrative Document) from the border post of entry to Costa Rica, a provision that applies to all Central American carriers, failure to meet the deadline that entails pecuniary sanctions.

“It is understandable that in the face of a health emergency, the authorities focus their measures as quarantine security due to the high level of contagion that Covid-19 represents, however, in all countries the

freight transport activity is vital to maintain the supply of products

basic for the population, including for the transfer of products in general to minimize damage

economic to the countries, since apart from supplying societies each State receives taxes and other

rights in the processes of import and export of merchandise ”, explains the Federation in the letter sent to the Pro Tempore authorities of the Council of Ministers of Central American Economic Integration.

The limitations of El Salvador, Panama and Costa Rica are the most worrying for carriers because it can destabilize the process of commercialization and supply of products in the region.