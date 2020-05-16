Santiago de Chile.- While some countries in Asia and Europe begin to relax measures of social distancing, others in Latin America have been forced to tighten them due to the multiplication of coronavirus cases.

Chile On Friday night, a total quarantine will begin in the capital and its surroundings in an attempt to stop the contagion while Guatemala declared a curfew for three days. In contrast, in some suburbs of the Bolivian capital, public transport was reactivated despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The great Santiago, with eight of the 18 million inhabitants of Chile, concentrates more than 80% of the 39,542 infected and 394 deceased. Chile has the lowest mortality rate, 1%, and the largest number of tests to detect the virus and isolate the infected in Latin America, but at the beginning of this week the picture changed radically: Greater Santiago almost doubled its new infected and on Friday it registered the highest number of deaths in a day: 26.

In the capital, of a dozen public hospitals with mechanical fans at least two touched 95% occupancy, admitted the Ministry of Health. Many others are playing 90%. The demand for intensive care units led authorities to transfer intubated patients to cities in the interior, said the undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zúñiga.

Meanwhile, Raschid Saud, director of the General Cemetery, the largest in Santiago, told The Associated Press that after seeing the European experience of missing graves, they prepared about 1,000 graves. “We have tried to fulfill our mission of giving people decent graves. He specified that they will be used with people with and without COVID-19.

Another additional concern is that tens of thousands of people from Santiago live on their daily income. Municipalities have increased the distribution of food baskets to those most in need, although they will not be able to help everyone for long.

Within hours of the quarantine being installed, hundreds of vehicles congested the main highway to the coast despite the fact that it is forbidden to move to second homes, while thousands stood in long lines in supermarkets to stock up despite the fact that the businesses selling food and pharmacies will remain open.

For his part, the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced a 24-hour curfew for three days to curb the rate of infections, which went from an average of 35 new cases a day to 176 in one week. However, it did so with some caveats that led to thousands of people crowding into neighborhood stores that are authorized to open for three hours to stock up on food.

Without health, life and the economy are not possible, ”said Giammattei on Thursday night when announcing the measure.

In the last week, the distancing measures had been relaxed with the opening of non-essential stores such as hairdressers and clothing stores, and there had been a notable increase in vehicle traffic.

Giammattei reported that as of Thursday there were 1,487 infected and more than 30 people dead.

On the other hand, in some suburbs of Lto Paz, Bolivia, public transport began operating before quarantine is lifted and at a time when infections are on the rise due to pressure from the informal sector, which represents 60% of the Bolivian economy. The authorities are analyzing to relax the quarantine that has been taking place for 55 days in the face of a growing contempt in several cities. In a week, infections have doubled in Bolivia, which on Friday registered 3,320 cases and 152 deaths.

In Colombia, President Iván Duque said at night that a virtual meeting was held with part of his cabinet and his Brazilian counterparts to discuss the situation of the virus in the border area that both countries share. After the meeting, an agreement was reached that contemplates the strengthening of the military presence on the border, the establishment of a communications protocol through the authorities of both countries, standardizing the measures of both ministries of Health and the creation of a group to evaluate the virus information weekly.

The most affected area in that region, Leticia, registers 1,003 infected inhabitants and 36 deceased people. In the country there are 14,216 infected and 546 dead.

In Venezuela the number of infections rose to 449 after the detection of four new cases in the center and west of the country, announced the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez. The death toll remains at ten. Rodríguez added that the authorities “will be more rigorous” with people arriving in Venezuela from Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and Chile, since most of the infections that have occurred to date are related to travelers who come from those countries.

In Panama, the aeronautical authorities announced that the suspension of all international flights will be extended for 30 more days from May 22, with which the commercial aviation industry will add three months to a standstill. Humanitarian travel and the air transport of medicines, vaccines and other supplies will be maintained.

Panama began to reactivate some economic activities this week, in the middle of an iron quarantine that takes a month and a half. As of Friday, the Central American country had more than 2,900 people with the infection and 266 deaths. About 6,080 had recovered clinically. Health Minister Rosario Turner insisted that confinement prevented the number of infections from skyrocketing and causing the country’s 4.2 million health system to collapse.

In The Savior, Health Minister Francisco Alabí reported that there has been an increase in hospitals for consultations of acute respiratory diseases and warned that some of these patients may be positive for COVID-19. He noted that the country continues in a complicated situation with “the increase in hospital care due to the pandemic and considered the panorama alarming.

El Salvador registers 1,210 confirmed cases, 23 deceased and 417 recovered, while there are 768 active cases and 45 of them in serious or critical condition.

Meanwhile, with the argument of protecting the health of the Salvadoran workers and people, the government closed a maquiles company that was dedicated to making masks for the protection of COVID-19 and protective suits for a technical person.

For its part, the Central Reserve Bank reported in April a 40% drop in remittances sent to the country by Salvadorans living abroad, and mostly in the United States. According to the Bank report, in April 287.3 million dollars entered, a difference of 40% compared to the same month the previous year, 191.7 million less. This is the second consecutive month that El Salvador has recorded a reduction in remittances. In March they fell by $ 52.5 million.

In Latin America there have been more than 464,000 infections and more than 29,700 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.5 million people and killed more than 307,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from governments and the health authorities of each country.

