With the end of classes in Miami Dade begins
parental concern. Many have already returned to their jobs, and now
They must drop their children off at summer camps. So they wonder,
what steps will be taken to protect your children.
They will take the temperature to the children when entering
in the center, shoes will be changed or protection will be placed on the
shoes. Disinfectant and constant hand washing will be applied.
Some activities that children had before
they can no longer be done, as they strictly adhered to the provisions of
the county superintendent of schools.
Normally this is a school that has a
capacity for 91 children. Now, in each area I cannot have more than 10 children,
then my capacity goes up to 60 at most.
Furthermore, children are separated into groups and
it cannot be put together. Each teacher keeps her own students in the
lounge as well as in the park and during lunch so they don’t match
the children of other teachers.
It was a difficult job because normally
this work is based on love. The love we give children with him
learning. So it is difficult because we avoid direct contact and that
they don’t feel so different.
Amidst so many measures to protect the
little ones, this time is also a learning experience for teachers, who do not
they hide their fear in daily work.
Meanwhile, parents anxiously await the
result of the survey that they answered for the return to school and the
summer camps.
Finally, parents can no longer enter
the school. The child is received at the door and thus reduces the risk of contagion.
In addition to their regular education, children also receive education about
this time and because it changed our lives so much.
