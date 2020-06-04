With the end of classes in Miami Dade begins

parental concern. Many have already returned to their jobs, and now

They must drop their children off at summer camps. So they wonder,

what steps will be taken to protect your children.

They will take the temperature to the children when entering

in the center, shoes will be changed or protection will be placed on the

shoes. Disinfectant and constant hand washing will be applied.

Some activities that children had before

they can no longer be done, as they strictly adhered to the provisions of

the county superintendent of schools.

Normally this is a school that has a

capacity for 91 children. Now, in each area I cannot have more than 10 children,

then my capacity goes up to 60 at most.

Furthermore, children are separated into groups and

it cannot be put together. Each teacher keeps her own students in the

lounge as well as in the park and during lunch so they don’t match

the children of other teachers.

It was a difficult job because normally

this work is based on love. The love we give children with him

learning. So it is difficult because we avoid direct contact and that

they don’t feel so different.

Amidst so many measures to protect the

little ones, this time is also a learning experience for teachers, who do not

they hide their fear in daily work.

Meanwhile, parents anxiously await the

result of the survey that they answered for the return to school and the

summer camps.

Finally, parents can no longer enter

the school. The child is received at the door and thus reduces the risk of contagion.

In addition to their regular education, children also receive education about

this time and because it changed our lives so much.

