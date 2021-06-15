Measures against evasion would give 1.4 trillion to the treasury

MEXICO CITY.

The fight against evasion and avoidance would allow Mexico to collect an additional 1.4 billion pesos, in a tax reform that would not imply raising taxes, said the head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), Raquel Buenrostro.

He pointed out that in the country there is room for a modification that aims for those who are not paying taxes to do so.

He mentioned that the main source from which the SAT can obtain resources to finance public spending is the collection of income tax from large taxpayers in 40 economic sectors, since the effective rate they pay is 1.3% on average. In this sector, potential resources would amount to 700 billion pesos.

The other two major areas from which additional resources would be obtained are the control of smuggling and informality of merchandise (500 billion pesos) and the area of ​​foreign trade and customs (200 billion pesos).

The official ruled out a reform aimed at raising taxes and assured that Mexican workers will not be harmed.

Raquel Buenrostro also explained that next September, when the 2022 Economic Package is presented, they will announce actions to increase tax collection in the country, which, more than a reform, would be a fiscal miscellany.

Mexico can collect an additional 1.4 trillion pesos for different measures against tax evasion and avoidance, said Raquel Buenrostro, head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

During a press conference in which she announced the study on the effective rate of Income Tax (ISR), the official mentioned that the first major item of resources that has already been identified is precisely this effective rate, in which the made an analysis for large taxpayers of 40 economic sectors.

Buenrostro commented that in these sectors, which represent 35% of income from income tax, a potential resource of 700 billion pesos was identified, that is, 3% of GDP.

He stated that these resources are fully identified with specific companies and RFCs, since they were based on an analysis of what is the effective income tax rate paid by these taxpayers.

OTHER SOURCES

Raquel Buenrostro mentioned that other sources from which the SAT can obtain resources to finance public spending come from the control of smuggling and informality of merchandise, whose evasion is estimated in the order of 500 billion pesos.

This, in addition to the goals of the foreign trade and customs area, which estimates another 200 billion pesos as additional resources.

As you can see, there is room for not making a traditional tax reform of raising taxes, which almost always falls on the same taxpayers. The important thing is that those who are not paying, now do so ”, commented Buenrostro.

In his presentation, he added that the global effective income tax rate for large taxpayers is on average 1.3%, lower than that generated by salaried people, which is 11.4 percent.

For next year, the official ruled out a reform aimed at raising tax rates, as it would fall on the same captive taxpayers, and it is not the fairest way to improve collection. In addition, he said that Mexican workers will not be harmed.

PILLARS OF REFORM

Raquel Buenrostro announced that, in September, when the 2022 Economic Package is presented, actions will be announced to increase the country’s tax collection.

He expressed that it will be more of a miscellany rather than a tax reform, and will be focused on two major actions: providing administrative and digital facilities to taxpayers, with simplification of procedures to facilitate compliance with tax obligations. He added that they will emphasize the fight against smuggling and the informality of merchandise.

For the latter, Buenrostro commented that they plan to reinforce the use of the Carta Porte complement, in order that the legal origin of the goods can be verified, and with this not only avoid tax losses, but also protect formally established businesses that do things correctly.

He expressed that a transversal axis of the changes will be the fact of closing the door to aggressive tax strategies on the part of the companies, which aim to take advantage of the legal loopholes to pay the least amount of taxes possible.

He commented that, subject to updating the figure, they trust that with the miscellany they will at least increase tax collection by 200 billion pesos in 2022 compared to what was approved for this year.

CONTINUITY WITH NEW SECRETARY

The arrival of Rogelio Ramírez de la O to the Ministry of Finance does not imply a change in the country’s tax policy, since it will continue “with the measures to increase collection by way of combating evasion and avoidance, in addition to that there will be no increases energy and taxes, “said Raquel Buenrostro, head of SAT.

He expressed that with Ramírez de la O there will be a close and fluid collaboration, since they have already known each other for years.

The official said that during past political campaigns in which today’s president López Obrador was a candidate, Rogelio Ramírez de la O served as the head of the campaign’s economic team, and since that time they have known each other.

In addition, Buenrostro said that the new Secretary of the Treasury was an advisor to the current President when he was head of Government of the CDMX, so she had close collaboration with him when he was an official in the Capital Ministry of Finance.

Therefore, the official anticipates good coordination with who will replace Arturo Herrera, an official who was proposed to be the next governor of Banco de México.

AMU