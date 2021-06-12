Measures against COVID-19 led to extinction of 2 types of influenza viruses

Good news: face masks and hand washing likely extinguished two types of influenza that have disappeared since the start of the pandemic.

Wear a mask. Maintain a minimum distance of one and a half meters between people. Wash your hands constantly: measures to prevent new cases of COVID-19 became a familiar mantra throughout the world and not only contributed to breaking the chain of infections of SARS-CoV-2, they also had a powerful effect on influenza strains that each winter cause millions of infections and 650,000 deaths worldwide.

According to data from Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for STAT, two of the influenza virus subtypes most common causes of the disease have disappeared since March 2020.

It is the variant of influenza A known as H3N2 and a lineage of influenza B, which is called B / Yamagata. Both types of influenza A and B are the main causes of the seasonal epidemic of this virus; however, they did not appear since March 2020 and neither did they during the winter, when cases reach their highest peak.

This sudden disappearance is due to the effectiveness of sanitary measures to prevent COVID-19 infections and is based on a simple principle: the new coronavirus is more contagious than these types of influenza A and B and therefore, the reinforcement of the measures not only prevented the growth of pandemic outbreaks, it also hindered extreme transmission of these two common varieties of seasonal influenza.

The fall to historical lows of cases of influenza during the previous winter is an example of this: according to data from the Mayo Clinic, during the last winter season in the US there were 600 deaths related to influenza, one drastic decline with respect to the 22,000 deaths caused in the previous season and the 34,000 of the previous winter.

One less piece to the immune puzzle

And although still it is too early to ensure that AH3N2 and B / Yamagata are extinct, there is no doubt that this disappearance will facilitate the work of developing vaccines for the coming years against influenza, since it will be easier to determine which are the variants of this virus with the greatest circulation.

Twice a year, the WHO holds meetings with experts from around the world to select and issue guidelines on the specific viruses to be included in the current year’s influenza vaccines, according to their level of circulation in each hemisphere. Based on the epidemiological surveillance throughout the year, the vaccine is updated to protect against certain viruses flu that is making people sicker.

The result is a quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against the two most common types of influenza A (AH1N1 and AH3N2) and the two influenza B lineages (B / Yamagata and B / Victoria).

However, the speed at which the different groups and subgroups of influenza A and B (especially AH3N2) change makes predictions about which will be the dominant strain next winter that will carry the vaccine become a very complex task.

Hence the momentary disappearance of influenza viruses AH3N2 and B / Yamagata make it easier for the protagonists to predict their seasonal appearance in the coming winters and protect against them.

