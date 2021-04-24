measurements and opinions of the SUV

No one said it would be easy to attack a marathon test in these times of pandemic: mobility limitations, perimeter closures And, to complicate matters, the strongest storm of the last half century made for a really bleak outlook, with which we have consistently dealt with up to pass the first milestone, 10,000 km with which we end the filming phase.

We are covering stages thanks to the union of daily discipline in urban and peri-urban routes with some displacement both for leisure at the weekend to unconfined places, as well as carrying out administrative procedures outside our usual locations. Hence the Renault Captur E-Tech He has become a regular visitor to Extremadura and has rolled both towards Aragon and Galicia with drivers who usually do not sign the tests on the Highway. They are the ones who provide a vivid and fresh view of the E-Tech plug-in hybrid technology, the Captur’s handling and its real capabilities to the demands posed by daily use; like those in which we see how the loss of the trunk caused by the battery does not represent an obstacle in situations such as a massive purchase to fill a refrigerator and freezer chest or to insert a baby carriage comfortably.

Long-lasting Renaullt Captur E-Tech: we exceed 10,000 km.

The Renault Captur E-Tech, through its drivers

Alberto de la Torre, a colleague framed fundamentally in Autopista.es has given free rein to his Passion for photography in the windmills of Castilla-La Mancha, and he traveled to Extremadura in February taking advantage of the relaxation in the measures in that community. He confesses that he has found “a new way of driving” that has provided him with a vital experience that you can feel at the controls of a plug-in hybrid like this one. On twisty back roads electricity offers a point of no return in comfort. Because the automatic transmission is added to the retention modes, which in its most aggressive version allows curves to be chained with the exclusive use of the accelerator. Look straight ahead, anticipate the curve, and lift your foot. When you want to realize it, you are taking the turn without pressing the brake, with the consequent saving in wear and tear and accumulation of electrical energy. The extreme, the descent of a mountain pass managed without pressing the brakes throughout the descent!

More pragmatic was the contribution of David Jiménez, colleague from the Motor Events area. On his return he gave us a precise and detailed account of his experience. “First I went to Zaragoza, leaving with the battery fully charged. It was a total of 654 km with about consumptions of 6.1 l / 100 and 9.5 kWh / 100. The percentage of the city was really small, just what it cost me to leave my locality and re-enter. I was pleasantly surprised by the cruise control and how it maintains the chosen pace very well. Even in difficult moments, such as the arrival slopes in Zaragoza, he never dropped below the cruising speed that he had set (125 km / h marker) “.

Daily use of the Renault Captur E-Tech in our long-term test.

It complemented his experience with a few strokes of its usability and he stated that “once you get used to the screen, it is more than bearable and fast, with all the instrumentation very close at hand. The second day I traveled to Toledo and took my eight-month-old son with me, and the truth is that the stroller entered the trunk without problems and the gap in the rear door allowed the car seat to be placed with ease and it was really comfortable to install it with the belt (I confess that my seat does not have isofix) “, he added.

One of the most willing drivers of Captur has been Adrian Lois, with a millennial profile and the head of Autopista’s motoring information. Taking advantage of a few days of vacation he returned to his Galicia of origin. “Part of my personal journey of 2,000 km with the E-Tech passed through the center of Madrid”, he commented to us before continuing with his definition, “absolute carefree thanks to the Zero labelBoth to access Madrid Central and to park in the green area and not have to take out your mobile to pay the ticket. In the city, it is undoubtedly where I could get the most out of its electrical qualities and where the electric autonomy can be stretched more (the official 50 km complies with them). Then, on the open road, I was able ride quietly at legal highway speeds on electric, until the gasoline engine starts. I continue to stay with the technological section that this Captur offers: its multimedia framework and integration with smartphones are one of the most intuitive and easy-to-use systems that I have seen in a long time. “

If you want to know the opinions about any car, you can already ask all the doubts to real owners. Through a new collaborative platform, they themselves will give you their personal and independent opinion. You can do it now by entering here.

The Renault Captur E-Tech in daily use

In the day to day we have noticed some high levels of comfort in use, both due to the pleasure of electrification and in a high driving position that favors a better perspective of the road without posing a challenge for people of smaller stature. It is true that being a hybrid car loses part of the trunk capacity, which remains at 265 liters measuring under the trunk cover curtain, but the option of advancing the rear seat allows to play a bit to increase its capacity, which would reach 379 advancing completely – which cancels the rear seats but that, unlike what would happen when folding the seat, keep luggage away from prying eyes.

Renault Captur E-Tech, 25,000 km special test.

The battery, its state of charge and how we are going to recharge it defines the use. The 50 km of electric autonomy is easy to achieve in the city and achievable on the highway playing with the keys to economical driving. Logically, those kilometers without burning gasoline will influence the final consumption of any trip, which can provide a clear advantage when traveling over 100 km.

In this sense, when the battery is without a useful charge and the Captur is parked in cold areas outdoors, we see a beginning of the route with a worrying decrease in autonomy with the heat engine running at full throttle bringing it back to life: both by tempering it to work in optimal conditions and by integrating it a few watts. In a few kilometers, this decrease in autonomy stabilizes by “giving us back” part of the initially lost kilometers.

As we mentioned in his day, lrecharge occurs at 3.7 kW max, or 16 amp loads that we have seen are fully achievable even in free points taking advantage of the time it takes to make the purchase.

The evolution of its 10,000 km

The Renault Captur E-Tech is already approaching the passage of Ecuador in this marathon test. Previously, upon reaching 10,000 km we repeat taking dynamic measurements to check its evolution after the initial stage. This is what was once called the break-in of a car, that necessary adjustment in which all the components were adjusting and reducing friction until they function optimally, and which today requires much less detailed use than in the past.

Renault Captur E-Tech, 25,000 km special test.

In this case, a improvement that we could define as predictable. We have perceived a slight reduction in fuel consumption on urban routes, it compensates for the minimal increase in road spending — both so slight that the variability factor could explain them — to give an identical average consumption when we do them in hybrid mode.

They have also improved some tenth of a second, in line with expectations -Nothing exaggerated-, its acceleration and recovery figures, demonstrating the good workings of the Captur E-Tech and how a hybrid proposal can be an excellent balance point between performance and economy, always with a great pleasure of use born of its more than nice par delivery.

It requires explanation, instead, the impressive improvement in braking maneuver, which shows how atmospheric conditions can affect safety, as that is the meaning of a brake test. Not that the Captur got some racing pads or high grip tires. Maintains GoodYear Efficient Grip, but the improvement in atmospheric conditions in the second measurement has marked overwhelming differences compared to the cold, rain and strong wind of the first shot — which we had to publish with reservations given the urgency to bring that first in-depth test of the test to the kiosk. Captured E-Tech.

Renault Captur E-Tech, 25,000 km special test.

All measurements and evaluations of the test

ACCELERATION: Two tenths of a second of improvement in the 0-100 and the same in the recovery of 80-120 are within the predictable.

0 km

10,000 km0-100 km / h 10.08 s 9.89 s 0-400 m 17.88 s 17.24 s 0-100 m 31.64 s 31.34 s

BRAKING: The difference between a cold and wet asphalt on a day with strong winds and optimal conditions can produce spectacular results in its variation.

0 km

10,000 km50- km / h 9.99 m 9.27 m 100-0 km / h 39.24 m 36.61 m 120-0 km / h 56.34 m 52.19 m

CONSUMPTION: The repetition of an acceleration explains the rise in the maximum consumption in tests. The reduction in city compensates for the minimal increase in highway.

0 km

10,000 kmUrban 3.8 l / 100 km 3.6 l / 100 km Highway 6.5 l / 100 km 6.6 l / 100 km Medium 5.4 l / 100 km 5.4 l / 100 km Maximum in test 8, 6 l / 100 km 9.0 l / 100 km