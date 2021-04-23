Measure your carbon footprint: how to fight climate change

Our lifestyles have an impact on the environment and the carbon footprint is the way to quantify it … as well as the beginning to put hands in action.

By Marissa Espinosa Gutiérrez. Talking about a “carbon footprint” seems somewhat distant because it seems unquantifiable; even many times we do not know how this directly impacts the environment. We regularly hear that it is the large corporations that emit the greatest footprint and, although this is true, each of us also leaves one according to our habits and customs, so it is also possible to know and reduce it. But let’s go to the beginning.

What is a carbon footprint?

A carbon footprint seeks to measure all greenhouse gases (GHG), mostly carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by people, companies or when generating a product or service. When they are released into the environment they accumulate more heat underneath them than they release, which contributes to the increase in temperature on earth and all its consequences.

Although it seems that industries are the entities that pollute the most, their production depends on our consumption. There are materials that are options to the quarry, and whose production is friendly with the environment. Photo: Getty Images

Measure your carbon footprint

The products we buy, what we eat and where they come from, the times we use a car or public transport… Each choice we make every day can help minimize our own footprint and help the environment.

Find out your carbon footprint at midetuhuella.org, a site where, through a thoughtful questionnaire, you know the impact you leave every day on the planet, and how many Earths would be necessary for humanity if we all lived like you.

Measure your footprint is a Global Footprint Network campaign that aims to raise awareness about your daily habits and how they impact the environment.

Let’s do it

We all have can contribute to reducing GHGs, and therefore our footprint. One of the ways is to achieve sustainable consumption, where economic growth is not based on environmental degradation and resource efficiency is increased. To influence as individuals to make this type of development a reality, a beginning is to find a less polluting lifestyle.

Food decisions such as avoiding buying canned or wrapped food, moderating the consumption of meat and dairy, as well as buying organic products and from a responsible origin, have an impact on the way of production if users choose more environmentally friendly options. Using public transportation, carpooling, or walking also helps. Recycle and repair instead of throwing away and buying.

Eating more fruits and vegetables instead of meat, buying them unpackaged, avoiding plastic bags for transport, and buying from local producers are all ways to minimize your environmental footprint. Photo: Getty Images

The options to have a positive impact exist, it is only necessary to know the aspects of our life that can help influence the search for sustainability.

