BRASÍLIA – The Ministry of Infrastructure wants to include in the Congress additional measures to help airlines, one of the sectors that felt the most impact with the advance of the pandemic. The idea is to use the provisional measure that provides for the postponement of fees paid by airport concessionaires and other benefits to the sector, such as the temporary cut of payroll taxes and the reduction to zero of the collection of taxes. PIS / Cofins on fuels.

The amendments can be incorporated into the text through amendments submitted by parliamentarians. For the secretary National Civil Aviation, Ronei Glanzmann, the measure has the potential to become a “broader sector incentive law”. “It is likely that this MP will become a kind of resumption of the civil aviation sector”, he says.

Considered vital by the sector, the exemption from payroll until July 2021 for various aviation services is one of the suggestions made by parliamentarians. Instead, companies could collect the social security contribution on gross revenue. The proposal encompasses air passenger, cargo and aircraft maintenance and repair companies.

“With the payroll exempt, companies will be able to keep more jobs and even have incentives to grow more, safely and efficiently until we can all overcome this crisis”, said in the amendment the deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE).

The charge made today is considered serious in the market. The payroll of air transport companies represents approximately 16% of the total operating costs, second only to disbursements for fuel and operating expenses. At the beginning of the crisis generated by the new coronavirus, the temporary relief of the leaf was defended internally by the Ministry of Infrastructure, but came up against resistance by Paulo Guedes’ team.

“We work with scenarios that align Brazil with the international market and that help the sector to go through the crisis”, said the president of Brazilian Airline Association (Abear), Eduardo Sanovicz. According to him, the entity supports the tax exemption measure, as well as tax reviews proposed by parliamentarians, in addition to the release of the FGTS loot for airmen.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.