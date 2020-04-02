The South Korean is taking advantage of the Premier League disruption to fulfill his obligations.

Like all his teammates who won the Asian Games in 2018, His Heung-Min had won the right to be exempted from military service for two years compulsory for all South Korean. Without the victory, he would have had to return home before the age of 33, losing two years of his football career.

In place, Son Heung-Min is simply forced to attend a military training camp and do just over 500 hours of community service. The Tottenham striker will therefore take advantage of the Premier League interruption to put an end to these obligations. He will join the South Korean Marines on Jeju Island on April 20 for a three-week camp, reports Yonhap.

As a reminder, Spurs player underwent surgery in February for a broken arm who should have kept him away from the field until the end of the season. But that was before the upheavals linked to the coronavirus …

Also read:

All the news of English football