BMW is a German company that produces luxury vehicles and motorcycles. The company was founded in 1916 as a manufacturer of aviation engines, which it produced from 1917 to 1918 and again from 1933 to 1945.

Automobiles produced by the manufacturer are marketed under the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, and motorcycles are marketed under the brand name. BMW Motorrad.

Within the wide range of vehicles, BMW has a high-performance division, which is a symbol, with models that have become authentic stars that carry the three bars inclined to the right, recharged on the letter M

The three sloping bars are blue, red, and purple. These three colors have a meaning and most of us had no idea.

Jochen Neerpasch, one of the founders, pointed out that “blue means BMW, red for motorsport and purple the combination of the two”, an idea that in practice is real, because when combining a red pigment mixed with one blue produces a deep violet color.

On the other hand, Marc ThiesbÃ¼rger, a BMW Group Classic historian, points out that the choice of red was not so simple, but was a kind gesture to Texaco, the American oil company, with which his position as sponsor was negotiated, a negotiation It was broken, although there are no documents to prove it.

Despite the different meanings, these three colors are now automatically related to the BMW M line.

