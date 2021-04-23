‘Mean Girls’ actor denounces discrimination in Mexico for being gay

Although they received this refusal, the actor and his fiance continued with the same idea of ​​getting married on a Mexican beach. They finally found the perfect place to do it: the UNIQUE hotel, in the Riviera Maya.

After the wedding, the couple will have their honeymoon, but not in Mexico, but in Europe, according to ‘The Knot’. “Well we’re having the most epic multi-trip honeymoon ever! We recently launched an LGBTQ + adventure and travel company. Like our wedding, we wanted a place where our community felt safe and celebrated.

“We create these adventures all over the world, from the Greek islands to the Mekong River, the pride of Berlin, the pride of Amsterdam and the Adriatic Sea. We will charter an entire boat and fill it with LGBTQ + people, community members, and his friends, family and allies, “Bennet concluded.