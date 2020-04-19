While Danna Paola became a trend in networks for a sensual reggaeton dance, the singer and actress also showed her most sensitive side, as she confessed with her followers why she cried and showed herself on Instagram, in addition to recognizing that it has not gone well in love.

Through Instagram stories, Danna shared an image where a close-up of her face was seen while crying.

Next, Danna explained the origin of those tears, and it was something related to love.

“Because I was crying? Why did I upload that dramatic story? I was watching a movie that makes me cry to seas, in ridiculous as fuc *, but I felt very beautiful because I believed in love again ”.

Danna revealed that she was watching The Notebook (known in Spanish as The Diary of Noah or Diary of a Passion), starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

“I saw The Notebook, I haven’t seen it in a long time. She is beautiful, ”he commented on the Hollywood production before acknowledging that love has not gone as well as you might think.

Danna also shared other romantic movie titles she recommends: The Bridges of Madison, Red Mill, Me Before You, A Star is Born, and Titanic.

But the issue of Danna Paola’s crying was not the only one for which she drew attention on social networks.

On Sunday morning his name appeared in the trends of Twitter in Mexico and all thanks to a sensual dance he made.

As has happened during all his days of quarantine by the COVID-19, the actress has shared with her followers some details of her life in the middle of the routine.

And she herself has tried to combat the routine through various activities, dances, songs and sun bathing in bikini.

In her most recent Instagram post, Danna revealed her dancing ability.

“It’s Saturday ,,, my body asks me”, He wrote to accompany the clip where he could see how he moved his hip and legs to the rhythm of Blanco, a song by J Balvin.

Her material became a topic of conversation on both Instagram and Twitter, where she was compared to her partner in the series. Elite, Ester Expósito, who last week had already caught the eye just for doing a sensual dance too.

Beyond comparisons, Danna Paola’s recent video went viral, It already registers almost 9 million views on Instagram and thousands of comments, among which J Balvin’s stood out, who left him three emojis with the number “100”.

Among all the photos and videos that Danna Paola has shared during her quarantine, some have stood out, such as the image she published last week in underwear.

“Mirrors destroy our minds … #LoveYourself” The singer wrote to accompany her image where she was seen, precisely, posing in front of a natural mirror.

Danna thus transmitted a message of self-acceptance to all those who follow her and that she received thousands of messages to celebrate the beauty of the actress.