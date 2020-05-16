My name is SuzI have been a keyboard player in GB66, Babylon Rockets and Doctor Voltaje and now I have started my solo journey with the Frank Suz project. Right now I am presenting my album called “Inferno” and wanting to return to the stage

What is your first record purchased?

The soundtrack of Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire”

How and where?

After seeing the movie when I was eight years old, I went crazy with the killer and went with my uncle to buy the LP, I don’t remember the store since he was a dwarf. What I do remember is that I started pounding on the piano trying to get the songs out.

What album is your “guilty pleasure”?

Brutal Honesty by Andrés Calamaro

Vinyl or CD?

In my beginning Lp, then I went to the cd and then I returned to the Lp

Last purchase?

Tom Petty’s “Echoes,” my favorite record by this friendly Florida man.

Favorite album to cheer you up?

L.a Woman by The Doors or Dirty Deeds by ACDC

Disco when you’re nostalgic?

It’s been a long time since I’ve been nostalgic, I could say single songs but I don’t have a record at the moment. Led Zeppelin’s “Tangerine” or “Going to California” could be two songs I listen to in those kinds of less effusive moments.

What would sound like at your funeral?

“The Seasons” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, I have been clear for many years.

Favorite soundtrack?

“The good, the ugly and the bad” by Ennio Morricone.

Where do you listen to more music?

At home, I have specific nights of listening to music with my partner.

10 records that you would never part with?

Brothers and Sisters by Allman Brothers

Let there be rock by ACDC

L.A woman from The Doors

Closer to home of Grand Funk Railroad

Couldn´t stand the weather by Steve Ray Vaughan

Street Survivors by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers

A Nod Is As Good As a Wink to a Blind Horse de Faces

Live at Fillmore East by Humble Pie

Bad Company Straight Shooter.