MDEX leads the race for decentralized exchanges

Due to the high gas costs to operate on the Ethereum network, various decentralized exchanges are gaining more and more market share.

For quite some time Uniswap, which runs on the Ethereum network, maintained its leading position in this sector.

Thanks to the same inability of this network to respond to congestion, Binance Smart Chain was born, giving way to a new sub-ecosystem of decentralized applications. There would appear PancakeSwap, who sometime in February of this year came to be crowned as the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) in the crypto market.

But the growth of this new market space does not stop, and today we see how the one who leads is an exchange that was just born in January of this year, its name is MDEX.

MDEX is # 1 among decentralized exchanges

With more than $ 1.7 billion in daily volume, MDEX is ranked number one among the largest decentralized exchanges.

It recently peaked well above the current daily volume of $ 3,641 million, which undoubtedly keeps it quite an advantage over the competition.

MDEX is a market-making automatic decentralized exchange, which is based on the concept of mutual funds. Implement a mixed chain model using Huobi Ecological Chain (HECO) and Ethereum.

This new exchange is outpacing Uniswap in both operating costs and speed. Average cost per transaction can be as low as $ 0.001 per trade, while speed can be approximately 3 seconds to completion of a transaction.

While this publication is being written, MDEX dominates among decentralized exchanges, with a 43.25% share thanks to a daily volume of $ 1,774 million.

Uniswap for its part is around $ 900 million in daily volume, thus occupying a 22.07% share in this market space. The average cost of gas per transaction on this exchange is around $ 60, which is a significant disadvantage over MDEX and even PancakeSwap where costs per transaction average $ 0.75.

Despite this, large traders still prefer Ethereum’s established structure. Thanks to this, the average transaction value on Uniswap during the month of February was $ 17,000, so gas costs were barely 0.52%.

Meanwhile at Pancake Swap, the average user only spent an average of 0.026% on gas. In this exchange many more transactions were made, but for much smaller amounts.

